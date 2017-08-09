Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Rising interest rates have sparked a sell-off in the Canadian REIT sector recently. This pullback prompted my associate, Allan Meyer, and I to be opportunistic and take a closer look at the sector using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started with Canadian-listed real estate investment trusts with a market capitalization of $1-billion or more. This can be viewed as a safety factor as larger companies tend to be more liquid and stable.

Select Canadian real estate investment trusts

Company TickerMarket Cap ($Bil)Debt/Equity (%)Dist. Yield (%)Dist. Payout Ratio (%)P/AFFOOccupancy (%)
RioCan REITREI.UN-T7.872.25.984.414.495.6
H&R REITHR.UN-T6.187.86.677.811.895.7
First Capital Realty Inc.FCR-T4.990.44.377.918.095.0
Canadian Apartment Properties REITCAR.UN-T4.583.33.971.518.398.6
Smart REITSRU.UN-T4.1103.35.578.514.298.3
Canadian REITREF.UN-T3.359.94.159.614.694.8
Allied Properties REITAP.UN-T3.370.23.971.918.292.1
Cominar REITCUF.UN-T2.4113.011.293.78.992.4
Granite REITGRT.UN-T2.433.05.178.714.998.1
Boardwalk REITBEI.UN-T2.282.24.793.119.895.7
Artis REITAX.UN-T2.099.78.293.711.591.9
Dream Global REITDRG.UN-T1.788.27.691.011.988.6
Pure Industrial Real Estate TrustAAR.UN-T1.775.74.972.114.797.7
CT REITCRT.UN-T1.3215.34.871.614.699.7
Choice Properties REITCHP.UN-T1.2692.95.684.515.098.9
Crombie REITCRR.UN-T1.2172.46.682.512.594.4
Northview Apartment REITNVU.UN-T1.1155.17.777.810.190.7
Average3.0135.05.980.014.395.2
Median2.488.25.578.514.695.6

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

