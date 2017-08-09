What are we looking for?

Rising interest rates have sparked a sell-off in the Canadian REIT sector recently. This pullback prompted my associate, Allan Meyer, and I to be opportunistic and take a closer look at the sector using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started with Canadian-listed real estate investment trusts with a market capitalization of $1-billion or more. This can be viewed as a safety factor as larger companies tend to be more liquid and stable.