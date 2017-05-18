What are we looking for?
Financial stocks with limited mortgage exposure, but strong growth potential and sustainable dividends.
The screen
The Home Capital meltdown has highlighted the volatility for financial stocks with significant exposure to real estate lending. We still like Canada’s Big Five banks. That’s because their high lending standards cut risk. However, it’s also a good time to diversify your financial-sector holdings beyond the banks – especially if you focus on stocks that pay sustainable dividends.
Select North American financial stocks
|Ranking*
|Company
|Ticker
|Dividend Sustainability Rating
|Market Cap ($Bil)**
|Dividend Yield
|Points
|1
|T. Rowe Price Group
|TROW-Q
|Highest
|17.3
|3.3
|10
|2
|IGM Financial
|IGM-T
|Above Average
|9.6
|5.7
|9
|3
|Great-West Lifeco
|GWO-T
|Above Average
|33.5
|4.4
|9
|4
|Intact Financial
|IFC-T
|Above Average
|12.2
|2.8
|8
|5
|Broadridge Financial
|BR-N
|Above Average
|8.6
|1.8
|8
|6
|Power Financial
|PWF-T
|Above Average
|23.2
|5.2
|7
|7
|Power Corp.
|POW-T
|Above Average
|13.9
|5.0
|7
Source: Dividend Advisor
*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.
**Market cap is in native currency.
