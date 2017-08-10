Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Seven dividend gems in a lacklustre Canadian index

What are we looking for?

Canadian dividend payers whose share prices have outpaced U.S. markets.

The screen

The S&P 500 index is up about 60 per cent from its prerecession peak in October, 2007. By contrast, the S&P/TSX composite index is at a virtual standstill since it hit its prerecession high in June, 2008. That reflects its high proportion of oil and other resource stocks. But some Canadian equities have posted the same sort of outsized gains as U.S. markets. Beyond that, a select few have moved even higher – as well as offering highly sustainable dividends.

Select Canadian dividend stocks

Ranking*CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($ Mil)Div. Yield (%) Points Dividend Sustainability Rating
1EmeraEMA-T9,945.84.511Highest
2TD BankTD-T118,781.43.710Highest
3Canadian Tire CTC.A-T10,529.41.810Highest
4Metro Inc.MRU-T9,698.51.510Highest
5Canadian Pacific RailCP-T28,926.11.210Highest
6Calian Group CGY-T220.43.98Above Average
7Intact Financial IFC-T12,947.42.68Above Average

Source: Dividend Advisor

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

