What are we looking for?

Canadian dividend payers whose share prices have outpaced U.S. markets.

The screen

The S&P 500 index is up about 60 per cent from its prerecession peak in October, 2007. By contrast, the S&P/TSX composite index is at a virtual standstill since it hit its prerecession high in June, 2008. That reflects its high proportion of oil and other resource stocks. But some Canadian equities have posted the same sort of outsized gains as U.S. markets. Beyond that, a select few have moved even higher – as well as offering highly sustainable dividends.