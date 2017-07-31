What are we looking for?
High-quality Canadian small-cap stocks that might have slipped under your radar.
The screen
We screened our Canadian stocks universe using the following criteria:
- A market capitalization of more than $100-million but less than $1-billion;
- An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) greater than 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
- A positive EPI change over the past 12 and 24 months;
- A return on capital greater than 8 per cent;
- A positive return on capital change over the past 12 and 24 months;
- A positive sales growth over the past 12 and 24 months;
- A free cash-flow-to-capital ratio of 2 per cent or higher. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flows, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A positive figure is good, 5 per cent and above is excellent;
- A positive six-month price performance.
Select TSX-listed small-cap stocks
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($ Mil.)
|EPI
|EPI Chg. 12M
|EPI Chg. 24M
|R/C (%)
|R/C Chg. 12M (%)
|R/C Chg. 24M (%)
|Sales Chg. 12M (%)
|Sales Chg. 24M (%)
|FCF/Cap. (%)
|Price Chg. 6M (%)
|Tucows Inc.
|TC-T
|714.9
|4.1
|2.1
|1.3
|26
|14
|9
|20
|60
|10
|3.3
|Brick Brewing Co. Ltd.
|BRB-T
|133.2
|1.6
|0.6
|0.7
|10
|4
|5
|20
|30
|3
|44
|Newfoundland Capital Corp.
|NCC.A-T
|297.2
|1.6
|0.1
|0.3
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|7
|7.3
|Valener Inc.
|VNR-T
|840.3
|1.4
|0.8
|1.5
|9
|5
|10
|n/a
|n/a
|2
|5.1
|Western Forest Products Inc.
|WEF-T
|968.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.4
|10
|1
|1
|10
|20
|9
|32.5
|Cargojet Inc.
|CJT-T
|514.9
|1.2
|1.8
|3.2
|10
|14
|23
|10
|70
|5
|0.7
Source: StockPointer
