Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

High-quality Canadian small-cap stocks that might have slipped under your radar.

The screen

We screened our Canadian stocks universe using the following criteria:

  • A market capitalization of more than $100-million but less than $1-billion;
  • An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) greater than 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
  • A positive EPI change over the past 12 and 24 months;
  • A return on capital greater than 8 per cent;
  • A positive return on capital change over the past 12 and 24 months;
  • A positive sales growth over the past 12 and 24 months;
  • A free cash-flow-to-capital ratio of 2 per cent or higher. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flows, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A positive figure is good, 5 per cent and above is excellent;
  • A positive six-month price performance.

Select TSX-listed small-cap stocks

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)EPIEPI Chg. 12MEPI Chg. 24MR/C (%)R/C Chg. 12M (%)R/C Chg. 24M (%)Sales Chg. 12M (%)Sales Chg. 24M (%)FCF/Capital (%)Price Chg. 6M (%)
Tucows Inc.TC-T714.94.12.11.3261492060103.3
Brick Brewing Co. Ltd.BRB-T133.21.60.60.710452030344
Newfoundland Capital Corp.NCC.A-T297.21.60.10.310120077.3
Valener Inc.VNR-T840.31.40.81.59510n/an/a25.1
Western Forest Products Inc.WEF-T968.91.20.30.410111020932.5
Cargojet Inc.CJT-T514.91.21.83.2101423107050.7

Source: StockPointer

