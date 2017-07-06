What are we looking for?
U.S. technology stocks looking attractive after a recent pullback in the sector.
After more than a year of very strong performance, U.S. tech stocks have recently pulled back significantly from their highs and are now lagging significantly behind other sectors such as financial services and health care. In particular, computer hardware (down 6.9 per cent in the past month) and semiconductor equipment (down 6.8 per cent) are among the worst-performing industries in the U.S. market. Given the continued strength in the U.S. economy, one wonders whether some technology companies may now represent compelling value.
Attractive U.S. tech stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($B)
|P/E Ratio (This Yr's Estim.)
|EPS Growth Rate (5 Yr Historical)
|Change from 52-Wk High
|Dividend Yield
|1
|Seagate Technology PLC
|STX-Q
|$11.5
|8.4
|79.1%
|-23.4%
|6.5%
|2
|Lam Research Corp.
|LRCX-Q
|$22.5
|15.5
|72.8%
|-14.7%
|1.3%
|3
|Applied Materials Inc.
|AMAT-Q
|$44.1
|15.9
|84.0%
|-12.0%
|1.0%
|4
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM-Q
|$81.2
|11.9
|10.9%
|-22.6%
|1.6%
|5
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
|HPE-N
|$27.4
|11.2
|21.0%
|-11.6%
|4.1%
|6
|Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|SWKS-Q
|$17.6
|15.7
|37.8%
|-13.0%
|1.2%
|7
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|CSCO-Q
|$156.7
|12.9
|14.1%
|-10.1%
|1.8%
|8
|Microchip Technology Inc.
|MCHP-Q
|$17.4
|19.9
|11.8%
|-10.9%
|2.3%
