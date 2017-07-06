Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These eight U.S. tech stocks are ripe for bargain hunters

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

U.S. technology stocks looking attractive after a recent pullback in the sector.

After more than a year of very strong performance, U.S. tech stocks have recently pulled back significantly from their highs and are now lagging significantly behind other sectors such as financial services and health care. In particular, computer hardware (down 6.9 per cent in the past month) and semiconductor equipment (down 6.8 per cent) are among the worst-performing industries in the U.S. market. Given the continued strength in the U.S. economy, one wonders whether some technology companies may now represent compelling value.

Attractive U.S. tech stocks

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($B)P/E Ratio (This Yr's Estim.)EPS Growth Rate (5 Yr Historical)Change from 52-Wk HighDividend Yield
1Seagate Technology PLCSTX-Q$11.58.479.1%-23.4%6.5%
2Lam Research Corp.LRCX-Q$22.515.572.8%-14.7%1.3%
3Applied Materials Inc.AMAT-Q$44.115.984.0%-12.0%1.0%
4Qualcomm Inc.QCOM-Q$81.211.910.9%-22.6%1.6%
5Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.HPE-N$27.411.221.0%-11.6%4.1%
6Skyworks Solutions Inc.SWKS-Q$17.615.737.8%-13.0%1.2%
7Cisco Systems Inc.CSCO-Q$156.712.914.1%-10.1%1.8%
8Microchip Technology Inc.MCHP-Q$17.419.911.8%-10.9%2.3%

Source: Recognia

