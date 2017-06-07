What are we looking for?
Canadian consumer defensive and consumer cyclical stocks that remain profitable and are growing earnings.
The screen
Dollarama Inc., one of Quebec’s star retailers, on Wednesday reported a substantial increase in profit in its first quarter. However, Dollarama has not been alone in its strong performance, and as investors know, robust earnings are often tied to stock appreciation. Over the trailing 90 days, of the 89 stocks in the consumer sectors (defensive and cyclical), 45 showed total returns greater than 5 per cent, and 35 showed gains greater than 10 per cent. To find stocks in these two sectors that have shown consistent growth in earnings I’ve created a strategy that ranks stocks on the following factors:
Consumer-oriented stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Morningstar Industry
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|Trailing ROE (%)
|Latest Reported EPS ($)
|5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)
|Earnings Variability
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL.B-T
|Packaging & Containers
| 11,597.0
|23.8
|2.37
|49.7
|7.4
|0.7
|2
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|Discount Stores
| 14,539.5
|203.3
|3.76
|31.1
|11.8
|0.3
|3
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR-T
|Auto Parts
| 4,058.4
|21.8
|8.58
|47.8
|10.6
|0.8
|4
|New Flyer Industries
|NFI-T
|Auto Manufacturers
| 3,498.7
|22.8
|2.99
|302.5
|14.4
|2.3
|5
|Aliment'n Couche-Tard
|ATD.B-T
|Grocery Stores
| 36,579.8
|21.7
|2.70
|35.4
|7.7
|0.6
|6
|Magna Int'l. Inc.
|MG-T
|Auto Parts
| 23,424.4
|21.5
|7.30
|30.0
|7.3
|2.4
|7
|BRP Inc.
|DOO-T
|Leisure
| 1,220.8
|301.9
|2.19
|10.7
|10.5
|0.9
|8
|Great Cdn. Gaming Corp.
|GC-T
|Gambling
| 1,461.1
|23.1
|1.43
|30.8
|10.8
|0.0
|9
|Goeasy Ltd.
|GSY-T
|Specialty Retail
| 420.6
|18.5
|2.68
|31.7
|7.9
|2.3
|10
|AGT Food & Ingredients
|AGT-T
|Farm Products
| 624.2
|15.3
|2.06
|49.2
|16.8
|2.3
Source: Morningstar Canada
