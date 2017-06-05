Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ten large-cap Canadian stocks that may be overvalued Add to ...

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Large-cap Canadian stocks trading at optimistic valuation levels, which could signify they are currently overvalued.

The screen

We screened the S&P/TSX composite index with the following criteria:

  • A future-growth-value-to-market-value ratio of 50 per cent or higher. FGV represents, in percentage, the portion of the market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth, and the higher the risk;
  • An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of maximum 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation). In this filter we are looking for companies that are unable to generate positive wealth for shareholders;
  • A negative (or at least not positive) change in return on capital over 12 months and 24 months.
  • A negative free-cash-flow-to-capital ratio. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flow, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A negative number means the company burns cash through its operations.
  • The return on capital, debt-to-equity ratio, dividend payout ratio and dividend yield are displayed for informational purposes.

More about StockPointer

Large-cap Canadian stocks that may be overvalued

CompanyTickerSector Market Cap. ($Mil) FGV on MVEPIR/CR/C 12M Chg. R/C 24M Chg.FCF / CapitalDebt /EquityDiv. PayoutDividend Yield
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.PSK-TEnergy 6,760 63%0.11.40%0%-15%-0.40%0%424%2.6%
NexGen Energy Ltd.NXE-TMaterials 851 89%-0.8-11.60%-4%0%-7.00%105%N/An/a
Gibson Energy Inc.GEI-TEnergy 2,510 63%00.20%0%-6%-7.90%92%-80%7.4%
Pason Systems Inc.PSI-TEnergy 1,650 72%-0.2-1.80%-4%-21%-4.90%0%-252%3.5%
Potash Corp. of SaskatchewanPOT-TMaterials 18,350 51%0.64.10%-3%-7%-0.30%45%63%2.5%
Shawcor Ltd.SCL-TIndustrial 2,100 53%0.22.20%-5%-10%-6.00%26%-22%2.0%
Brookfield Renewable PartnerBEP.UN-TUtilities 7,160 65%0.42.20%0%0%-1.00%262%-573%5.9%
Prometic Life Sciences Inc.PLI-THealth Care 1,350 84%-1.8-25.50%-13%-21%-37.30%35%N/An/a
Precision Drilling Corp.PD-TEnergy 1,350 72%-0.2-2.00%-1%-5%-4.30%98%N/An/a
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-TIndustrial 7,890 58%0.53.90%-5%-19%-2.60%21%73%2.1%

Source: StockPointer

