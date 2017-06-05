What are we looking for?
Large-cap Canadian stocks trading at optimistic valuation levels, which could signify they are currently overvalued.
The screen
We screened the S&P/TSX composite index with the following criteria:
- A future-growth-value-to-market-value ratio of 50 per cent or higher. FGV represents, in percentage, the portion of the market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth, and the higher the risk;
- An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of maximum 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation). In this filter we are looking for companies that are unable to generate positive wealth for shareholders;
- A negative (or at least not positive) change in return on capital over 12 months and 24 months.
- A negative free-cash-flow-to-capital ratio. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flow, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A negative number means the company burns cash through its operations.
- The return on capital, debt-to-equity ratio, dividend payout ratio and dividend yield are displayed for informational purposes.
More about StockPointer
Large-cap Canadian stocks that may be overvalued
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|FGV on MV
|EPI
|R/C
|R/C 12M Chg.
|R/C 24M Chg.
|FCF / Capital
|Debt /Equity
|Div. Payout
|Dividend Yield
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|PSK-T
|Energy
|6,760
|63%
|0.1
|1.40%
|0%
|-15%
|-0.40%
|0%
|424%
|2.6%
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|NXE-T
|Materials
|851
|89%
|-0.8
|-11.60%
|-4%
|0%
|-7.00%
|105%
|N/A
|n/a
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|GEI-T
|Energy
|2,510
|63%
|0
|0.20%
|0%
|-6%
|-7.90%
|92%
|-80%
|7.4%
|Pason Systems Inc.
|PSI-T
|Energy
|1,650
|72%
|-0.2
|-1.80%
|-4%
|-21%
|-4.90%
|0%
|-252%
|3.5%
|Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan
|POT-T
|Materials
|18,350
|51%
|0.6
|4.10%
|-3%
|-7%
|-0.30%
|45%
|63%
|2.5%
|Shawcor Ltd.
|SCL-T
|Industrial
|2,100
|53%
|0.2
|2.20%
|-5%
|-10%
|-6.00%
|26%
|-22%
|2.0%
|Brookfield Renewable Partner
|BEP.UN-T
|Utilities
|7,160
|65%
|0.4
|2.20%
|0%
|0%
|-1.00%
|262%
|-573%
|5.9%
|Prometic Life Sciences Inc.
|PLI-T
|Health Care
|1,350
|84%
|-1.8
|-25.50%
|-13%
|-21%
|-37.30%
|35%
|N/A
|n/a
|Precision Drilling Corp.
|PD-T
|Energy
|1,350
|72%
|-0.2
|-2.00%
|-1%
|-5%
|-4.30%
|98%
|N/A
|n/a
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|SNC-T
|Industrial
|7,890
|58%
|0.5
|3.90%
|-5%
|-19%
|-2.60%
|21%
|73%
|2.1%
Source: StockPointer
