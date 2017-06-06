Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

These 17 U.S. large-cap stocks ace StarMine ranking based on analyst revisions Add to ...

Subscribers Only

PAUL HOYDA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Large-cap U.S. securities that are expected to continue receiving positive analyst reviews.

The screen

For today’s screen, we looked at mid- to large-cap U.S.-traded companies with market capitalizations between $10-billion (U.S.) to $25-billion. We then filtered for companies that have an Analyst Revision ranking above 90.

Large-cap U.S. stocks with positive analyst reviews

CompanyTickerMean Rec.Market Cap. ($Bil U.S.)Analyst Revisions Model RankRevenue ($Bil U.S.)EPS ($)EBITDA ($Bil U.S.)P/CFDiv. Yield
Rockwell Collins Inc.COL-NBUY17.3995.306.051.2818.581.2%
Wynn Resorts Ltd.WYNN-QBUY13.6994.504.720.9317.741.5%
Energy Transfer Partners LPETP-NBUY23.6989.100.831.1520.509.8%
Best Buy Co.BBY-NHOLD18.39839.403.892.4216.042.3%
Microchip Technology Inc.MCHP-QBUY19.3973.404.930.8415.471.7%
Mettler-Toledo Int'l Inc.MTD-NHOLD15.4972.5017.190.6234.77n/a
Palo Alto Networks Inc.PANW-NBUY12.9961.302.58-0.1561.36n/a
Nucor Corp.NUE-NBUY18.89516.004.502.1318.602.6%
Align Technology Inc.ALGN-QBUY12.0951.003.240.2759.06n/a
Cheniere Energy Inc.LNG-ABUY11.7951.280.400.17-500.78n/a
Fastenal Co.FAST-QBUY12.9943.961.870.9025.512.9%
Arconic Inc.ARNC-NBUY12.19412.301.172.1111.290.9%
Franklin Resources Inc.BEN-NHOLD24.0936.612.892.4613.811.7%
Concho Resources Inc.CXO-NBUY18.1931.631.640.8713.37n/a
Norwegian Cruise Line HoldingsNCLH-QBUY11.5934.873.871.379.441.9%
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.SWK-NBUY21.29211.407.211.8521.291.7%
Northern Trust Corp.NTRS-QHOLD20.4925.114.801.8920.131.7%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular