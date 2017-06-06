Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Rockwell Collins Inc$105.25-1.58(-1.48%)
- Wynn Resorts Ltd$132.60-0.68(-0.51%)
- Energy Transfer Partners LP$21.78+0.04(+0.18%)
- Best Buy Co Inc$58.53-0.99(-1.66%)
- Microchip Technology Inc$85.19+0.68(+0.80%)
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc$593.50-1.96(-0.33%)
- Palo Alto Networks Inc$139.14-1.38(-0.98%)
- Nucor Corp$57.81-1.16(-1.97%)
- Align Technology Inc$148.62-0.21(-0.14%)
- Cheniere Energy Inc$49.86+0.60(+1.22%)
- Fastenal Co$42.10-2.55(-5.71%)
- Arconic Inc$27.470.00(0.00%)
- Franklin Resources Inc$42.55-0.26(-0.61%)
- Concho Resources Inc$123.98+1.84(+1.51%)
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd$49.72-0.59(-1.17%)
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc$136.85-1.56(-1.13%)
- Northern Trust Corp$87.62-1.11(-1.25%)
- Updated June 6 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.