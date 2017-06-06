Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Large-cap U.S. securities that are expected to continue receiving positive analyst reviews.

The screen

For today’s screen, we looked at mid- to large-cap U.S.-traded companies with market capitalizations between $10-billion (U.S.) to $25-billion. We then filtered for companies that have an Analyst Revision ranking above 90.

Large-cap U.S. stocks with positive analyst reviews

CompanyTickerMean Rec.Market Cap. ($Bil U.S.)Analyst Revisions Model RankRevenue ($Bil U.S.)EPS ($)EBITDA ($Bil U.S.)P/CFDiv. Yield
Rockwell Collins Inc.COL-NBUY17.3995.306.051.2818.581.2%
Wynn Resorts Ltd.WYNN-QBUY13.6994.504.720.9317.741.5%
Energy Transfer Partners LPETP-NBUY23.6989.100.831.1520.509.8%
Best Buy Co.BBY-NHOLD18.39839.403.892.4216.042.3%
Microchip Technology Inc.MCHP-QBUY19.3973.404.930.8415.471.7%
Mettler-Toledo Int'l Inc.MTD-NHOLD15.4972.5017.190.6234.77n/a
Palo Alto Networks Inc.PANW-NBUY12.9961.302.58-0.1561.36n/a
Nucor Corp.NUE-NBUY18.89516.004.502.1318.602.6%
Align Technology Inc.ALGN-QBUY12.0951.003.240.2759.06n/a
Cheniere Energy Inc.LNG-ABUY11.7951.280.400.17-500.78n/a
Fastenal Co.FAST-QBUY12.9943.961.870.9025.512.9%
Arconic Inc.ARNC-NBUY12.19412.301.172.1111.290.9%
Franklin Resources Inc.BEN-NHOLD24.0936.612.892.4613.811.7%
Concho Resources Inc.CXO-NBUY18.1931.631.640.8713.37n/a
Norwegian Cruise Line HoldingsNCLH-QBUY11.5934.873.871.379.441.9%
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.SWK-NBUY21.29211.407.211.8521.291.7%
Northern Trust Corp.NTRS-QHOLD20.4925.114.801.8920.131.7%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

