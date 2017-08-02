What are we looking for?

Stocks with little analyst coverage.

The screen

When analysts from the capital-markets divisions of our largest financial institutions revise their projections for a company, investors often react, resulting in a move in stock price. But what about companies that are not covered by an analyst? This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy the looks specifically for stocks with very little analyst coverage, using reported metrics only. Looking exclusively at reported metrics ensures an unbiased view of the company’s fundamentals, without relying on the opinions of analysts covering the company. The strategy ranks stocks on the following factors: