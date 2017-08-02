Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Eleven Canadian stocks with solid fundamentals that analysts ignore Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Stocks with little analyst coverage.

The screen

When analysts from the capital-markets divisions of our largest financial institutions revise their projections for a company, investors often react, resulting in a move in stock price. But what about companies that are not covered by an analyst? This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy the looks specifically for stocks with very little analyst coverage, using reported metrics only. Looking exclusively at reported metrics ensures an unbiased view of the company’s fundamentals, without relying on the opinions of analysts covering the company. The strategy ranks stocks on the following factors:

Stocks with little or no analyst coverage

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)5Y BetaEarnings Variability Dividend Yield (%)Trailing P/EPrice/BookTrailing ROE (%)Latest Reported EPS ($)
1MCAN Mortgage Corp.MKP-T271.80.511.28.58.31.315.01.81
2BMTC Group Inc.GBT-T104.80.55.82.011.32.220.41.04
3Corby Spirit & Wine Ltd.CSW.A-T282.40.56.53.823.53.815.50.93
4Leon's Furniture Ltd.LNF-T428.20.54.12.715.72.012.81.12
5Andrew Peller Ltd.ADW.A-T302.50.07.21.618.92.714.50.59
6Melcor Developments Ltd.MRD-T180.11.012.93.613.50.53.61.06
7Lassonde IndustriesLAS.A-T633.90.27.71.023.93.113.49.97
8Algoma Central Corp.ALC-T202.80.717.12.618.70.84.10.65
9Canaccord GenuityCF-T628.71.916.50.619.51.37.00.33
10Logistec Corp.LGT.B-T183.20.424.41.024.62.39.41.54
11Silvercorp Metals Inc.SVM-T607.84.218.90.711.61.816.00.31

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular