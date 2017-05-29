Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Fifteen stocks in IT sector offering value and sustainable growth

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Strength from the information technology sector.

The screen

Equity markets have been grinding higher, underpinned in general by fundamentally strong earnings and improving economics.

Over the past year, the S&P 500 total return index has gained 18 per cent, for example. The IT sector has been the largest contributor – the S&P 500 IT total return index has risen 20 per cent year-to-date and 35 per cent over the past 12 months. Valuations in the sector have also been rising with the rest of the market. Currently, the IT sector trades at an average of 18 times expected earnings compared with 16 times expected earnings at the same time last year. Expectations are still high for the industry, however, and there could still be room for growth as long as execution remains strong.

U.S. information technology companies

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil U.S.)Sustainable Growth (%)Operating Margin (%)EV/SalesP/ECF/D3M EPS Revision (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Lam ResearchLRCX-Q24.6620.125.03.014.40.924.71.2
2Applied MaterialAMAT-Q48.1931.126.53.614.10.619.00.9
3Advanced EnergyAEIS-Q3.0939.429.05.219.8n/a*9.40.0
4NeuStar Inc.NSR-N1.8521.226.22.18.40.6-0.30.0
5Tech Data Corp.TECD-Q3.559.31.40.110.00.746.00.0
6Methode ElectronicsMEI-N1.4816.814.91.514.83.60.70.9
7Sanmina Corp.SANM-Q2.8112.93.50.411.80.84.10.0
8Stamps.com Inc.STMP-Q2.2426.433.05.817.81.213.60.0
9KLA-Tencor Corp.KLAC-Q16.1977.237.74.816.20.411.12.1
10F5 NetworksFFIV-Q8.2132.826.73.414.6n/a*-1.60.0
11Maximus Inc.MMS-N4.1325.812.91.719.92.61.30.3
12Apple Inc.AAPL-Q799.4925.226.72.915.60.80.41.6
13TTM TechnologiesTTMI-Q1.659.08.40.99.30.47.00.0
14Vishay IntertechVSH-N2.352.610.70.713.30.817.61.6
15Micron TechnologyMU-Q32.075.222.52.86.00.386.90.0

Source: Bloomberg

* Company has no long-term debt

