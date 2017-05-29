What are we looking for?
Strength from the information technology sector.
The screen
Equity markets have been grinding higher, underpinned in general by fundamentally strong earnings and improving economics.
Over the past year, the S&P 500 total return index has gained 18 per cent, for example. The IT sector has been the largest contributor – the S&P 500 IT total return index has risen 20 per cent year-to-date and 35 per cent over the past 12 months. Valuations in the sector have also been rising with the rest of the market. Currently, the IT sector trades at an average of 18 times expected earnings compared with 16 times expected earnings at the same time last year. Expectations are still high for the industry, however, and there could still be room for growth as long as execution remains strong.
U.S. information technology companies
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Bil U.S.)
|Sustainable Growth (%)
|Operating Margin (%)
|EV/Sales
|P/E
|CF/D
|3M EPS Revision (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Lam Research
|LRCX-Q
|24.66
|20.1
|25.0
|3.0
|14.4
|0.9
|24.7
|1.2
|2
|Applied Material
|AMAT-Q
|48.19
|31.1
|26.5
|3.6
|14.1
|0.6
|19.0
|0.9
|3
|Advanced Energy
|AEIS-Q
|3.09
|39.4
|29.0
|5.2
|19.8
|n/a*
|9.4
|0.0
|4
|NeuStar Inc.
|NSR-N
|1.85
|21.2
|26.2
|2.1
|8.4
|0.6
|-0.3
|0.0
|5
|Tech Data Corp.
|TECD-Q
|3.55
|9.3
|1.4
|0.1
|10.0
|0.7
|46.0
|0.0
|6
|Methode Electronics
|MEI-N
|1.48
|16.8
|14.9
|1.5
|14.8
|3.6
|0.7
|0.9
|7
|Sanmina Corp.
|SANM-Q
|2.81
|12.9
|3.5
|0.4
|11.8
|0.8
|4.1
|0.0
|8
|Stamps.com Inc.
|STMP-Q
|2.24
|26.4
|33.0
|5.8
|17.8
|1.2
|13.6
|0.0
|9
|KLA-Tencor Corp.
|KLAC-Q
|16.19
|77.2
|37.7
|4.8
|16.2
|0.4
|11.1
|2.1
|10
|F5 Networks
|FFIV-Q
|8.21
|32.8
|26.7
|3.4
|14.6
|n/a*
|-1.6
|0.0
|11
|Maximus Inc.
|MMS-N
|4.13
|25.8
|12.9
|1.7
|19.9
|2.6
|1.3
|0.3
|12
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL-Q
|799.49
|25.2
|26.7
|2.9
|15.6
|0.8
|0.4
|1.6
|13
|TTM Technologies
|TTMI-Q
|1.65
|9.0
|8.4
|0.9
|9.3
|0.4
|7.0
|0.0
|14
|Vishay Intertech
|VSH-N
|2.35
|2.6
|10.7
|0.7
|13.3
|0.8
|17.6
|1.6
|15
|Micron Technology
|MU-Q
|32.07
|5.2
|22.5
|2.8
|6.0
|0.3
|86.9
|0.0
Source: Bloomberg
