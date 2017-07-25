What are we looking for?
Attractively valued Canadian securities, generating strong free cash flows to sustain dividend growth, while retaining the ability to invest in their core business.
The screen
We screen for companies providing a sustainable and consistent income stream, with the potential to grow dividends, while maintaining the versatility needed to invest in their business through production expansion, developing new products, or reducing debt. Our goal is not necessarily to find stocks paying attractive yields, but ones capable of growing their dividend while maintaining their payout rate.
Companies generating a sustainable and consistent income stream
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($ Mil.)
|FCF Yield
|Dividend Yield
|Div. Payout Ratio
|PEG Ratio
|Recent Price ($)
|Price Target, Mean ($)
|Canadian National Railway Co.
|CNR-T
|76,620.9
|3.3%
|1.6%
|32%
|1.90
|101.63
|105.10
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP-T
|29,266.3
|3.1%
|1.1%
|18%
|1.29
|199.69
|225.58
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|22,137.2
|9.6%
|2.5%
|19%
|0.73
|59.33
|65.82
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK.B-T
|14,220.9
|11.5%
|0.8%
|4%
|1.36
|24.61
|34.25
|Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
|CTC.A-T
|10,287.9
|2.0%
|1.8%
|25%
|1.22
|143.90
|177.67
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|9,751.1
|4.0%
|1.5%
|28%
|1.49
|42.73
|49.73
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL-T
|8,676.6
|6.2%
|1.3%
|21%
|1.22
|37.78
|39.47
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR.B-T
|5,309.1
|5.0%
|0.5%
|19%
|1.48
|43.92
|47.96
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR-T
|4,621.7
|12.0%
|0.7%
|5%
|1.23
|70.80
|73.93
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI-T
|4,215.7
|5.8%
|1.4%
|30%
|1.71
|32.59
|36.75
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
