What are we looking for?
U.S. stocks looking well valued despite the recent stock market run-up.
Since the U.S. election in early November, U.S.-listed stocks have surged ahead with the S&P 500 shooting up 12.8 per cent and the Dow up 14.6 per cent. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to begin winding down its $4.5-trillion (U.S.) in debt securities – revealed in minutes released Wednesday of the Fed meeting earlier this month – has spurred further bullish sentiment among investors. With U.S. stock markets now at or near all-time highs, is there still good value to be found?
U.S. stocks that aren't overpriced yet
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Bil U.S.)
|P/E (This Yr's Estimate)
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|Dividend Yield
|Volume 10-Day vs. 90-Day
|1
|American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
|AEO-N
|$2.0
|9.1
|0.00
|4.4%
|2.12
|2
|DSW Inc.
|DSW-N
|$1.3
|11.7
|0.00
|4.8%
|1.64
|3
|Gap Inc.
|GPS-N
|$8.9
|11.4
|0.45
|4.2%
|1.64
|4
|Kohl's Corp.
|KSS-N
|$6.5
|10.3
|0.90
|5.4%
|1.47
|5
|Magna International Inc.
|MGA-N
|$17.2
|8.0
|0.29
|2.3%
|1.36
|6
|Ralph Lauren Corp.
|RL-N
|$5.5
|11.9
|0.26
|3.0%
|1.66
|7
|Time Inc.
|TIME-N
|$1.2
|9.6
|0.89
|6.3%
|1.51
|8
|CA Inc.
|CA-Q
|$13.2
|12.9
|0.52
|3.2%
|1.46
|9
|American International Group Inc.
|AIG-N
|$57.6
|12.7
|0.42
|2.0%
|1.45
|10
|Office Depot Inc.
|ODP-Q
|$2.6
|10.5
|0.60
|2.0%
|1.40
Source: Recognia
