Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

These 10 stocks look like bargains in a hot U.S. market Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Peter Ashton

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

U.S. stocks looking well valued despite the recent stock market run-up.

Since the U.S. election in early November, U.S.-listed stocks have surged ahead with the S&P 500 shooting up 12.8 per cent and the Dow up 14.6 per cent. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to begin winding down its $4.5-trillion (U.S.) in debt securities – revealed in minutes released Wednesday of the Fed meeting earlier this month – has spurred further bullish sentiment among investors. With U.S. stock markets now at or near all-time highs, is there still good value to be found?

U.S. stocks that aren't overpriced yet

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil U.S.)P/E (This Yr's Estimate)Debt to Equity RatioDividend YieldVolume 10-Day vs. 90-Day
1American Eagle Outfitters Inc.AEO-N$2.09.10.004.4%2.12
2DSW Inc.DSW-N$1.311.70.004.8%1.64
3Gap Inc.GPS-N$8.911.40.454.2%1.64
4Kohl's Corp.KSS-N$6.510.30.905.4%1.47
5Magna International Inc.MGA-N$17.28.00.292.3%1.36
6Ralph Lauren Corp.RL-N$5.511.90.263.0%1.66
7Time Inc.TIME-N$1.29.60.896.3%1.51
8CA Inc.CA-Q$13.212.90.523.2%1.46
9American International Group Inc.AIG-N$57.612.70.422.0%1.45
10Office Depot Inc.ODP-Q$2.610.50.602.0%1.40

Source: Recognia

Report Typo/Error

Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular