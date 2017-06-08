What are we looking for?
U.S. retail stocks that appear attractive after recent price declines.
Retail is one of the few parts of the U.S. market that has not benefited significantly from recent stock market gains. Bad news from large retailers such as Sears, J.C. Penny and Macy’s has contributed to a general malaise in the industry and a fear that traditional retail is losing out to online giants such as Amazon.com. However, recent earnings from Costco and Best Buy have been outstanding – leading one to wonder whether the whole sector has been unfairly driven down over concerns affecting just a small number of stocks.
Select U.S. retail stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Bil U.S.)
|Forward P/E Ratio
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|Return on Sales Ratio
|Change from 52 Wk High
|Dividend Yield
|1
|American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
|AEO-N
|$2.0
|9.0
|0.00
|8.5%
|-43.2%
|4.5%
|2
|DSW Inc.
|DSW-N
|$1.3
|11.2
|0.00
|7.1%
|-36.5%
|4.8%
|3
|GameStop Corp.
|GME-N
|$2.2
|6.7
|0.36
|6.3%
|-32.5%
|6.9%
|4
|Foot Locker Inc.
|FL-N
|$7.2
|10.4
|0.05
|12.6%
|-30.4%
|2.2%
|5
|Kohl's Corp.
|KSS-N
|$6.1
|10.0
|0.92
|6.8%
|-39.4%
|6.1%
|6
|Gap Inc.
|GPS-N
|$8.8
|11.1
|0.46
|7.9%
|-28.0%
|4.2%
|7
|Chico's FAS Inc.
|CHS-N
|$1.2
|10.1
|0.13
|6.0%
|-44.5%
|3.5%
|8
|Signet Jewelers Ltd.
|SIG-N
|$3.7
|7.6
|0.45
|11.9%
|-44.7%
|2.3%
|9
|Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|DKS-N
|$4.4
|10.5
|0.05
|5.7%
|-38.0%
|1.7%
|10
|Target Corp.
|TGT-N
|$30.1
|13.6
|1.16
|6.8%
|-31.3%
|4.4%
|11
|Tractor Supply Co.
|TSCO-Q
|$7.1
|15.6
|0.46
|9.9%
|-43.4%
|1.9%
Source: Recognia
