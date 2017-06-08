Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These 11 stocks look like bargains amid the retail sell-off

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

U.S. retail stocks that appear attractive after recent price declines.

Retail is one of the few parts of the U.S. market that has not benefited significantly from recent stock market gains. Bad news from large retailers such as Sears, J.C. Penny and Macy’s has contributed to a general malaise in the industry and a fear that traditional retail is losing out to online giants such as Amazon.com. However, recent earnings from Costco and Best Buy have been outstanding – leading one to wonder whether the whole sector has been unfairly driven down over concerns affecting just a small number of stocks.

Select U.S. retail stocks

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Bil U.S.)Forward P/E RatioDebt to Equity RatioReturn on Sales RatioChange from 52 Wk HighDividend Yield
1American Eagle Outfitters Inc.AEO-N$2.09.00.008.5%-43.2%4.5%
2DSW Inc.DSW-N$1.311.20.007.1%-36.5%4.8%
3GameStop Corp.GME-N$2.26.70.366.3%-32.5%6.9%
4Foot Locker Inc.FL-N$7.210.40.0512.6%-30.4%2.2%
5Kohl's Corp.KSS-N$6.110.00.926.8%-39.4%6.1%
6Gap Inc.GPS-N$8.811.10.467.9%-28.0%4.2%
7Chico's FAS Inc.CHS-N$1.210.10.136.0%-44.5%3.5%
8Signet Jewelers Ltd.SIG-N$3.77.60.4511.9%-44.7%2.3%
9Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.DKS-N$4.410.50.055.7%-38.0%1.7%
10Target Corp.TGT-N$30.113.61.166.8%-31.3%4.4%
11Tractor Supply Co.TSCO-Q$7.115.60.469.9%-43.4%1.9%

Source: Recognia

Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter

