What are we looking for?
Canadian companies growing at a reasonable price.
The screen
This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) strategy with a tilt toward quality and low volatility for investors who prefer not to deal with the roller coaster that often comes with short-term growth. The strategy ranks stocks on:
Companies growing at a reasonable price
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|Fwd PEG Ratio
|5Yr Historical Beta
|3Yr Historical Beta
|5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)
|10Yr Avg. ROE (%)
|5Yr Avg. ROE (%)
|Industry Rel. D/E Ratio*
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Magna Intl. Inc.
|MG-T
| 21,733.0
|0.8
|1.0
|1.3
|29.5
|12.9
|18.4
|0.4
|2.3
|2
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
| 9,701.9
|1.6
|-0.1
|0.1
|12.2
|17.1
|18.7
|0.9
|1.5
|3
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|SNC-T
| 9,890.1
|1.0
|0.8
|1.1
|7.9
|19.0
|12.8
|0.5
|1.9
|4
|Gildan Activewear
|GIL-T
| 8,525.3
|2.6
|0.5
|0.4
|22.8
|18.1
|17.0
|0.6
|1.3
|5
|Sierra Wireless, Inc.
|SW-T
| 1,179.2
|0.4
|1.7
|2.5
|34.5
|5.2
|4.9
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|Winpak Ltd.
|WPK-T
| 1,718.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.3
|22.2
|13.3
|14.8
|0.0
|0.2
|7
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
| 120,234.1
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|7.7
|15.0
|14.8
|0.9
|3.7
|8
|Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
|KL-T
| 2,236.2
|1.1
|2.3
|1.9
|69.0
|1.3
|5.6
|0.2
|0.3
|9
|Richmont Mines Inc.
|RIC-T
| 605.4
|0.3
|2.4
|2.7
|37.5
|4.3
|4.1
|0.4
|0.0
|10
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
| 19,031.5
|2.1
|1.1
|1.4
|6.2
|18.6
|18.2
|0.0
|4.2
|11
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
| 93,733.4
|1.9
|1.3
|1.4
|6.9
|17.4
|15.5
|1.0
|3.9
|12
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
| 137,976.3
|2.7
|1.0
|1.0
|8.5
|19.2
|18.5
|1.0
|3.7
|13
|Valener Inc.
|VNR-T
| 847.3
|4.2
|0.3
|0.5
|10.8
|9.1
|6.4
|0.1
|5.1
Source: Morningstar Canada; *Here an industry relative D/E ratio of 0.4, for example, implies the company's D/E ratio is 60% lower than that of the sector to which is belongs.
