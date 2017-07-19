Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

These 13 Canadian companies are growing at a reasonable price Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Canadian companies growing at a reasonable price.

The screen

This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) strategy with a tilt toward quality and low volatility for investors who prefer not to deal with the roller coaster that often comes with short-term growth. The strategy ranks stocks on:

Companies growing at a reasonable price

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil)Fwd PEG Ratio5Yr Historical Beta3Yr Historical Beta5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)10Yr Avg. ROE (%)5Yr Avg. ROE (%)Industry Rel. D/E Ratio*Dividend Yield (%)
1Magna Intl. Inc. MG-T 21,733.0 0.81.01.329.512.918.40.42.3
2Metro Inc.MRU-T 9,701.9 1.6-0.10.112.217.118.70.91.5
3SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-T 9,890.1 1.00.81.17.919.012.80.51.9
4Gildan ActivewearGIL-T 8,525.3 2.60.50.422.818.117.00.61.3
5Sierra Wireless, Inc.SW-T 1,179.2 0.41.72.534.55.24.90.00.0
6Winpak Ltd.WPK-T 1,718.4 2.40.40.322.213.314.80.00.2
7Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T 120,234.1 1.70.70.77.715.014.80.93.7
8Kirkland Lake Gold LtdKL-T 2,236.2 1.12.31.969.01.35.60.20.3
9Richmont Mines Inc.RIC-T 605.4 0.32.42.737.54.34.10.40.0
10National Bank of CanadaNA-T 19,031.5 2.11.11.46.218.618.20.04.2
11Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T 93,733.4 1.91.31.46.917.415.51.03.9
12Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T 137,976.3 2.71.01.08.519.218.51.03.7
13Valener Inc.VNR-T 847.3 4.20.30.510.89.16.40.15.1

Source: Morningstar Canada; *Here an industry relative D/E ratio of 0.4, for example, implies the company's D/E ratio is 60% lower than that of the sector to which is belongs.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular