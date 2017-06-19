What are we looking for?
High, sustainable and rising dividends among Canadian companies.
The screen
We have screened our Canadian universe of stocks with the following criteria:
- A minimum market cap of $400-million;
- A return on capital of 10 per cent or higher;
- A debt/equity ratio of one or lower;
- Positive free-cash-flow-to-capital ratio. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flow, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A positive figure is good – 5 per cent and above is excellent;
- A dividend payout of 100 per cent or lower;
- A dividend yield of 3 per cent or higher;
- A positive dividend growth rate on the one-, two-, three- and four-year horizons;
- An increase in earnings per share over past 12 months (not shown in table).
Results in the accompanying table are sorted by dividend yield.
Dividend stocks with growing and sustainable payouts
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|R/C
|Debt/Equity
|FCF/Capital
|Dividend Payout
|Dividend Yield
|1 Yr Div. Growth Rate
|2 Yr Div. Growth Rate
|3 Yr Div. Growth Rate
|4Y Div. Growth Rate
|Boston Pizza Royalties Income
|BPF.UN-T
| 469
|13.6%
|0.3
|1%
|76.7%
|6.0%
|5%
|6%
|4%
|4%
|Genworth MI Canada Inc.
|MIC-T
| 3,040
|11.9%
|0.1
|6%
|36.6%
|5.4%
|6%
|8%
|9%
|9%
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
| 7,110
|28.3%
|0.5
|7%
|72.6%
|5.2%
|5%
|6%
|8%
|9%
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
| 53,490
|10.3%
|0.9
|1%
|83.9%
|4.8%
|5%
|5%
|5%
|5%
|CIBC
|CM-T
| 43,000
|18.9%
|0.1
|2%
|41.1%
|4.8%
|9%
|10%
|9%
|7%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income
|AW.UT-T
| 427
|26.6%
|0.0
|3%
|92.9%
|4.5%
|8%
|6%
|1%
|3%
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
| 18,500
|16.4%
|0.1
|2%
|46.3%
|4.3%
|5%
|6%
|7%
|8%
|North West Co. Inc.
|NWC-T
| 1,510
|11.6%
|0.7
|7%
|77.5%
|4.0%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|5%
|Bank Of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
| 94,060
|14.0%
|0.1
|1%
|47.0%
|3.9%
|6%
|6%
|6%
|7%
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
| 27,790
|12.3%
|0.2
|2%
|40.2%
|3.9%
|7%
|7%
|5%
|3%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
| 120,270
|14.7%
|0.1
|3%
|44.1%
|3.7%
|8%
|8%
|9%
|10%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
| 136,990
|16.3%
|0.1
|2%
|45.1%
|3.7%
|6%
|6%
|8%
|9%
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL.A-T
| 1,940
|11.3%
|0.3
|6%
|30.4%
|3.2%
|9%
|8%
|8%
|7%
Source: Stockpointer
