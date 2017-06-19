Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

High, sustainable and rising dividends among Canadian companies.

The screen

We have screened our Canadian universe of stocks with the following criteria:

  • A minimum market cap of $400-million;
  • A return on capital of 10 per cent or higher;
  • A debt/equity ratio of one or lower;
  • Positive free-cash-flow-to-capital ratio. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flow, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A positive figure is good – 5 per cent and above is excellent;
  • A dividend payout of 100 per cent or lower;
  • A dividend yield of 3 per cent or higher;
  • A positive dividend growth rate on the one-, two-, three- and four-year horizons;
  • An increase in earnings per share over past 12 months (not shown in table).

Results in the accompanying table are sorted by dividend yield.

Dividend stocks with growing and sustainable payouts

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil)R/CDebt/EquityFCF/CapitalDividend PayoutDividend Yield1 Yr Div. Growth Rate 2 Yr Div. Growth Rate 3 Yr Div. Growth Rate 4Y Div. Growth Rate
Boston Pizza Royalties IncomeBPF.UN-T 469 13.6%0.31%76.7%6.0%5%6%4%4%
Genworth MI Canada Inc.MIC-T 3,040 11.9%0.16%36.6%5.4%6%8%9%9%
CI Financial Corp.CIX-T 7,110 28.3%0.57%72.6%5.2%5%6%8%9%
BCE Inc.BCE-T 53,490 10.3%0.91%83.9%4.8%5%5%5%5%
CIBCCM-T 43,000 18.9%0.12%41.1%4.8%9%10%9%7%
A&W Revenue Royalties IncomeAW.UT-T 427 26.6%0.03%92.9%4.5%8%6%1%3%
National Bank of CanadaNA-T 18,500 16.4%0.12%46.3%4.3%5%6%7%8%
North West Co. Inc.NWC-T 1,510 11.6%0.77%77.5%4.0%3%3%3%5%
Bank Of Nova ScotiaBNS-T 94,060 14.0%0.11%47.0%3.9%6%6%6%7%
Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T 27,790 12.3%0.22%40.2%3.9%7%7%5%3%
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T 120,270 14.7%0.13%44.1%3.7%8%8%9%10%
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T 136,990 16.3%0.12%45.1%3.7%6%6%8%9%
Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A-T 1,940 11.3%0.36%30.4%3.2%9%8%8%7%

Source: Stockpointer

