What are we looking for?
Momentum-driven stocks that capitalize on the upside while protecting on the downside.
The screen
Traditional momentum strategies are typically associated with extremes – extreme highs and lows, extreme turnover and extreme risk. These strategies are usually best suited for active, aggressive investors with a high risk tolerance. While the long-term returns can be quite attractive, the accompanying volatility tends to be too much for the average investor to stomach.
Momentum stocks for the less aggressive investor
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|5Yr Cash Flow Growth (%)
|ROE Rel. to Industry Median
|Quarterly Earnings Surprise (%)
|1 Day Price Change (%)
|1 Month Price Change (%)
|5 Yr Beta
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Patient Home Monitoring
|PHM-X
|179.4
|15.5
|40.5
|26.7
|0.8
|0
|15.9
|0.2
|0
|2
|Constellation Software
|CSU-T
|15,092.80
|2.7
|60.6
|92.4
|0
|0.4
|1.9
|0.3
|0.75
|3
|First National Financial
|FN-T
|1,624.50
|3.4
|16.2
|32.5
|1.3
|0.7
|7.2
|0.9
|6.83
|4
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL.B-T
|11,671.20
|2.6
|30.4
|10.3
|2.7
|0.3
|3.5
|0.6
|0.7
|5
|Premium Brands Holding
|PBH-T
|2,829.00
|6.7
|22.3
|9.1
|3
|2.3
|2.6
|0.4
|1.77
|6
|Equitable Group Inc.
|EQB-T
|1,042.20
|9.7
|11.3
|6
|5.6
|1.3
|26.7
|0.9
|1.45
|7
|Firm Capital Mortgage
|FC-T
|320.8
|7.6
|4.4
|0
|11.2
|1
|2.4
|0
|7.05
|8
|Gildan Activewear
|GIL-T
|9,374.00
|6
|22.7
|3.5
|3.2
|0.5
|6.5
|0.5
|1.2
|9
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|7,272.90
|2.9
|8
|25.2
|0
|0.8
|2
|0.7
|5.15
|10
|Intertape Polymer Group
|ITP-T
|1,465.70
|3.7
|17.7
|12.3
|0
|1
|6
|0.5
|3.02
|11
|Cdn National Railway
|CNR-T
|80,712.90
|3.3
|14.2
|15.6
|0
|0.9
|1.8
|0.7
|1.55
|12
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|44,463.10
|6.1
|9.9
|4.6
|4.1
|0.6
|4.8
|0.4
|2.98
|13
|Rogers Sugar Inc.
|RSI-T
|611.9
|4.6
|19.5
|3.7
|0.6
|0.8
|3.8
|0.7
|5.53
