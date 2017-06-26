Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Momentum-driven stocks that capitalize on the upside, protect on the downside Add to ...

Subscribers Only

EMILY HALVERSON-DUNCAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Momentum-driven stocks that capitalize on the upside while protecting on the downside.

The screen

Traditional momentum strategies are typically associated with extremes – extreme highs and lows, extreme turnover and extreme risk. These strategies are usually best suited for active, aggressive investors with a high risk tolerance. While the long-term returns can be quite attractive, the accompanying volatility tends to be too much for the average investor to stomach.

Momentum stocks for the less aggressive investor

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil) Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)5Yr Cash Flow Growth (%)ROE Rel. to Industry MedianQuarterly Earnings Surprise (%)1 Day Price Change (%)1 Month Price Change (%)5 Yr BetaDividend Yield (%)
1Patient Home MonitoringPHM-X179.415.540.526.70.8015.90.20
2Constellation SoftwareCSU-T15,092.802.760.692.400.41.90.30.75
3First National FinancialFN-T1,624.503.416.232.51.30.77.20.96.83
4CCL Industries Inc.CCL.B-T11,671.202.630.410.32.70.33.50.60.7
5Premium Brands HoldingPBH-T2,829.006.722.39.132.32.60.41.77
6Equitable Group Inc.EQB-T1,042.209.711.365.61.326.70.91.45
7Firm Capital MortgageFC-T320.87.64.4011.212.407.05
8Gildan ActivewearGIL-T9,374.00622.73.53.20.56.50.51.2
9CI Financial Corp.CIX-T7,272.902.9825.200.820.75.15
10Intertape Polymer GroupITP-T1,465.703.717.712.30160.53.02
11Cdn National RailwayCNR-T80,712.903.314.215.600.91.80.71.55
12Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T44,463.106.19.94.64.10.64.80.42.98
13Rogers Sugar Inc.RSI-T611.94.619.53.70.60.83.80.75.53

Morningstar

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular