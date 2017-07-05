Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

U.S.-listed growth companies that don’t appear overvalued relative to their respective sectors.

The screen

An increasing concern for many investors is the continued buildup of the U.S. market. Year to date, the S&P 500 total return index is up about 9.6 per cent, continuing a rally that essentially spans back to 2009. Further concern is validated when looking at the price-to-book ratio for the index, which currently sits at roughly three, a level close to that of September, 2007, prior to the 2008 housing bubble. By no means does this imply we are heading into another 2008, but it does raise the question whether there is still room left for value investors.

Growth companies that don't appear overvalued

RankCompanyTickerSector Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)Earnings Deviation (%)5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)3Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)Industry Relative D/EEPS ($)Industry Rel. P/E Industry Rel. P/B Industry Rel. P/CFIndustry Rel. P/SalesDividend Yield (%)
1Unum Corp.UNM-NFinancials 10,778.5 1.36.35.20.94.000.60.71.00.31.9
2CVS Health Corp.CVS-NCons. Staples 82,135.3 2.114.212.80.95.840.60.60.70.32.5
3PerkinElmer Inc.PKI-NHealth Care 7,452.9 3.08.46.30.92.730.80.81.00.90.4
4F N B Corp.FNB-NFinancials 4,643.0 3.01.94.50.40.930.90.71.01.03.3
5Lear Corp.LEA-NCons. Disc. 9,877.9 9.532.833.10.814.910.51.10.60.51.4
6Dicks Sporting GoodsDKS-NCons. Disc. 4,535.2 3.45.74.20.13.160.60.80.80.51.7
7JetBlue Airways Corp.JBLU-QIndustrials 7,681.2 27.9108.962.80.51.860.50.60.50.90.0
8Owens CorningOC-NIndustrials 7,477.3 18.532.046.50.93.960.70.60.61.01.2
9D R Horton Inc.DHI-NCons. Disc. 12,904.8 6.029.921.70.72.610.70.61.00.91.2
10GameStop Corp.GME-NCons. Disc. 2,187.3 3.87.16.10.63.770.30.30.40.27.0
11American Electric PowerAEP-NUtilities 33,928.1 4.15.22.80.93.880.80.91.01.03.4
12ManpowerGroup Inc.MAN-NIndustrials 7,562.5 6.517.59.00.56.460.81.00.90.31.6
13Host Hotels & ResortsHST-NReal Estate 13,914.6 19.0179.014.70.60.730.60.90.70.44.3

Source: Morningstar Canada

