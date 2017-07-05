What are we looking for?
U.S.-listed growth companies that don’t appear overvalued relative to their respective sectors.
The screen
An increasing concern for many investors is the continued buildup of the U.S. market. Year to date, the S&P 500 total return index is up about 9.6 per cent, continuing a rally that essentially spans back to 2009. Further concern is validated when looking at the price-to-book ratio for the index, which currently sits at roughly three, a level close to that of September, 2007, prior to the 2008 housing bubble. By no means does this imply we are heading into another 2008, but it does raise the question whether there is still room left for value investors.
Growth companies that don't appear overvalued
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Earnings Deviation (%)
|5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)
|3Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)
|Industry Relative D/E
|EPS ($)
|Industry Rel. P/E
|Industry Rel. P/B
|Industry Rel. P/CF
|Industry Rel. P/Sales
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Unum Corp.
|UNM-N
|Financials
| 10,778.5
|1.3
|6.3
|5.2
|0.9
|4.00
|0.6
|0.7
|1.0
|0.3
|1.9
|2
|CVS Health Corp.
|CVS-N
|Cons. Staples
| 82,135.3
|2.1
|14.2
|12.8
|0.9
|5.84
|0.6
|0.6
|0.7
|0.3
|2.5
|3
|PerkinElmer Inc.
|PKI-N
|Health Care
| 7,452.9
|3.0
|8.4
|6.3
|0.9
|2.73
|0.8
|0.8
|1.0
|0.9
|0.4
|4
|F N B Corp.
|FNB-N
|Financials
| 4,643.0
|3.0
|1.9
|4.5
|0.4
|0.93
|0.9
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|3.3
|5
|Lear Corp.
|LEA-N
|Cons. Disc.
| 9,877.9
|9.5
|32.8
|33.1
|0.8
|14.91
|0.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.5
|1.4
|6
|Dicks Sporting Goods
|DKS-N
|Cons. Disc.
| 4,535.2
|3.4
|5.7
|4.2
|0.1
|3.16
|0.6
|0.8
|0.8
|0.5
|1.7
|7
|JetBlue Airways Corp.
|JBLU-Q
|Industrials
| 7,681.2
|27.9
|108.9
|62.8
|0.5
|1.86
|0.5
|0.6
|0.5
|0.9
|0.0
|8
|Owens Corning
|OC-N
|Industrials
| 7,477.3
|18.5
|32.0
|46.5
|0.9
|3.96
|0.7
|0.6
|0.6
|1.0
|1.2
|9
|D R Horton Inc.
|DHI-N
|Cons. Disc.
| 12,904.8
|6.0
|29.9
|21.7
|0.7
|2.61
|0.7
|0.6
|1.0
|0.9
|1.2
|10
|GameStop Corp.
|GME-N
|Cons. Disc.
| 2,187.3
|3.8
|7.1
|6.1
|0.6
|3.77
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.2
|7.0
|11
|American Electric Power
|AEP-N
|Utilities
| 33,928.1
|4.1
|5.2
|2.8
|0.9
|3.88
|0.8
|0.9
|1.0
|1.0
|3.4
|12
|ManpowerGroup Inc.
|MAN-N
|Industrials
| 7,562.5
|6.5
|17.5
|9.0
|0.5
|6.46
|0.8
|1.0
|0.9
|0.3
|1.6
|13
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|HST-N
|Real Estate
| 13,914.6
|19.0
|179.0
|14.7
|0.6
|0.73
|0.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.4
|4.3
Source: Morningstar Canada
