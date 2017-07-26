Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These 15 stocks offer a good mix of growth and safety

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Short-term earnings growth in companies with a reasonable risk profile over the long term.

The screen

This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a hybrid strategy that looks for companies with short-term growth in earnings, but also exhibit lower medium and long-term price beta. The aim for this strategy is to take advantage of short-term price movements while still maintaining a reasonable risk profile by investing in companies that exhibit lower sensitivity to the S&P/TSX composite index. Specifically, the strategy ranks stocks on these factors:

Lower-beta stocks showing short-term earnings growth

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)5Y Historical Beta3Y Historical BetaQuarterly Earnings Momentum (%)Monthly Trading Vol. (No. of Shares in Millions)Dividend Yield (%)
1Imperial Oil Ltd.IMO-T31,106.90.90.6115.020.51.7
2Suncor Energy Inc.SU-T63,985.51.11.1400.267.03.3
3Alimentation Couche-TardATD.B-T34,135.6-0.9-1.28.419.50.6
4Titan Medical Inc.TMD-T40.40.60.236.428.80.0
5Northland Power Inc.NPI-T4,074.50.50.630.96.54.6
6Student TransportationSTB-T716.80.70.833.43.17.4
7Waste Connections Inc.WCN-T21,069.5-0.10.010.923.10.8
8Valeant PharmaceuticalVRX-T7,475.5-0.7-2.1-7.942.60.0
95N Plus Inc.VNP-T266.60.20.111.52.60.0
10Patient Home MonitoringPHM-X151.10.30.715.550.50.0
11Dollarama Inc.DOL-T13,973.8-0.10.13.78.00.4
12Quebecor Inc.QBR.B-T5,332.10.00.35.84.20.5
13Katanga Mining Ltd.KAT-T1,430.50.10.36.118.00.0
14Fortis Inc.FTS-T18,581.10.00.02.620.33.6
15Metro Inc.MRU-T9,743.0-0.10.12.012.21.5

Source: Morningstar Canada

