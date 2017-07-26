What are we looking for?
Short-term earnings growth in companies with a reasonable risk profile over the long term.
The screen
This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a hybrid strategy that looks for companies with short-term growth in earnings, but also exhibit lower medium and long-term price beta. The aim for this strategy is to take advantage of short-term price movements while still maintaining a reasonable risk profile by investing in companies that exhibit lower sensitivity to the S&P/TSX composite index. Specifically, the strategy ranks stocks on these factors:
Report Typo/Error
Lower-beta stocks showing short-term earnings growth
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap. ($ Mil.)
|5Y Historical Beta
|3Y Historical Beta
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|Monthly Trading Vol. (No. of Shares in Millions)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|IMO-T
|31,106.9
|0.9
|0.6
|115.0
|20.5
|1.7
|2
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|63,985.5
|1.1
|1.1
|400.2
|67.0
|3.3
|3
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|ATD.B-T
|34,135.6
|-0.9
|-1.2
|8.4
|19.5
|0.6
|4
|Titan Medical Inc.
|TMD-T
|40.4
|0.6
|0.2
|36.4
|28.8
|0.0
|5
|Northland Power Inc.
|NPI-T
|4,074.5
|0.5
|0.6
|30.9
|6.5
|4.6
|6
|Student Transportation
|STB-T
|716.8
|0.7
|0.8
|33.4
|3.1
|7.4
|7
|Waste Connections Inc.
|WCN-T
|21,069.5
|-0.1
|0.0
|10.9
|23.1
|0.8
|8
|Valeant Pharmaceutical
|VRX-T
|7,475.5
|-0.7
|-2.1
|-7.9
|42.6
|0.0
|9
|5N Plus Inc.
|VNP-T
|266.6
|0.2
|0.1
|11.5
|2.6
|0.0
|10
|Patient Home Monitoring
|PHM-X
|151.1
|0.3
|0.7
|15.5
|50.5
|0.0
|11
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|13,973.8
|-0.1
|0.1
|3.7
|8.0
|0.4
|12
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR.B-T
|5,332.1
|0.0
|0.3
|5.8
|4.2
|0.5
|13
|Katanga Mining Ltd.
|KAT-T
|1,430.5
|0.1
|0.3
|6.1
|18.0
|0.0
|14
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|18,581.1
|0.0
|0.0
|2.6
|20.3
|3.6
|15
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|9,743.0
|-0.1
|0.1
|2.0
|12.2
|1.5
Source: Morningstar Canada
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story