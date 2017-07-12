Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These 15 U.S. stocks are showing strong profitability

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Steady growth stocks in the U.S. markets.

The screen

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s recent commentary on potential “gradual increases in federal fund rates over time,” reminds equity investors that a positive economic outlook often spurs investment in growth companies (defined by both current profitability and the rate of growth in earnings).

U.S. stocks showing solid profitability

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar SectorMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)Earnings Deviation5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)3Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)Trailing ROE (%)Forward ROE (%)D/E Rel. to Sector Median *Dividend Yield (%)
1NutriSystem Inc.NTRI-QCons. Cyclical 1,571.4 14.264.345.79.348.654.10.01.3
2Trex Company Inc.TREX-NBasic Materials 2,009.6 12.838.238.36.763.551.90.00.0
3Sherwin-Williams Co.SHW-NBasic Materials 32,899.4 4.119.719.23.777.569.40.81.0
4TJX Companies Inc.TJX-NCons. Cyclical 44,128.7 2.59.56.91.752.457.50.71.8
5Lam Research Corp.LRCX-QTechnology 24,796.9 10.342.823.823.022.626.90.91.2
6Manhattan Assoc Inc.MANH-QTechnology 3,228.5 4.430.425.1-0.671.583.10.00.0
7Ross Stores Inc.ROST-QCons. Cyclical 21,148.2 2.213.113.43.242.643.90.21.2
8Paychex Inc.PAYX-QIndustrials 20,333.5 2.28.710.32.342.644.20.03.3
9Toro Co.TTC-NIndustrials 7,643.7 4.117.317.56.443.647.80.81.0
10Church & Dwight Co.CHD-NCons. Defensive 13,006.1 1.49.89.13.423.425.60.51.5
11PetMed Express Inc.PETS-QCons. Defensive 809.7 3.07.08.79.327.229.90.02.0
12Lear Corp.LEA-NCons. Cyclical 10,195.5 9.532.833.16.234.033.50.81.4
13Electronic Arts Inc.EA-QTechnology 33,613.3 13.353.620.29.333.532.00.90.0
14McCormick & Co.MKC-NCons. Defensive 11,992.5 1.65.85.21.828.129.30.72.0
15Henry Schein Inc.HSIC-QHealthcare 14,333.3 1.510.710.45.319.620.80.50.0

Source: Morningstar Canada

*Here, an industry relative D/E ratio of 0.8, for example, indicates that the company has a D/E ratio 20% lower than the sector to which it belongs.

