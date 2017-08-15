Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Companies that will potentially benefit from a renegotiated North American free-trade agreement.

The screen

Renegotiations between Canada, the United States and Mexico begin in Washington over NAFTA. Most of U.S. President Donald Trump’s gripes with NAFTA in its current form stem from his protectionist stand. However, there is a free-trade initiative that he is pushing on Canada and Mexico that would benefit Canadian and Mexican consumers. Americans are able to import $800 of goods bought online duty-free. Mexicans only get a $50 allowance, and Canadians have one of the lowest thresholds in the world at only $16. Mr. Trump’s administration is pushing both countries to raise their limit significantly to match the United States’ limit. It’s easy to see how this would be beneficial to Canadian and Mexican consumers, but also U.S. online retail giants such as Amazon. We screened for U.S. retail companies that would benefit from this proposed change.

Select U.S. retailers with rising online sales

CompanyTickerTRBC Industry NameOnline Sales to Total RevenueYoY Chg in Online Sales to Total RevenueRelative Valuation Sector Rank
EVINE LiveEVLV-QMiscellaneous Specialty Retailers100%0.0%75
Williams-SonomaWSM-NHome Furnishings Retailers52%2.2%79
NordstromJWN-NDepartment Stores17%7.1%77
L BrandsLB-NApparel & Accessories Retailers16%2.3%94
Foot LockerFL-NApparel & Accessories Retailers13%3.3%85
BuckleBKE-NApparel & Accessories Retailers10%8.6%97
GuessGES-NApparel & Accessories Retailers4%3.0%78

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

