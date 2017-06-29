What are we looking for?
Highly sustainable dividends from grocers ready to take on Amazon-led Whole Foods.
The screen
Profit margins for Canadian and U.S. grocery chains are already low, but the willingness of new rival Amazon.com to absorb losses in order to win market share could send them even lower. Amazon is expected to use its technological skills to upgrade Whole Foods with its customer analytics and “click and collect” grocery model.
Grocers with highly sustainable dividends
|Ranking*
|Company
|Ticker
|Dividend Sustainability Rating
|Market Cap ($Bil)**
|Dividend Yield
|Points
|1
|Wal-Mart
|WMT-N
|Highest
|229.1
|2.7
|10
|2
|Loblaw Cos.
|L-T
|Highest
|29.0
|1.5
|10
|3
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|Highest
|9.9
|1.5
|10
|4
|Costco
|COST-N
|Highest
|69.9
|1.3
|10
|5
|North West Co.
|NWC-T
|Above Average
|1.6
|4
|9
Source: Dividend Advisor
*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements. **Market cap is in native currency
- Amazon.com Inc$975.93-14.40(-1.45%)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc$75.93-0.58(-0.76%)
- Loblaw Companies Ltd$72.18-0.91(-1.25%)
- Metro Inc$42.50-0.55(-1.28%)
- Costco Wholesale Corp$158.68-1.49(-0.93%)
- North West Company Inc$31.60-0.36(-1.13%)
- Updated June 29 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.