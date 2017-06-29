Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Clayton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Highly sustainable dividends from grocers ready to take on Amazon-led Whole Foods.

The screen

Profit margins for Canadian and U.S. grocery chains are already low, but the willingness of new rival Amazon.com to absorb losses in order to win market share could send them even lower. Amazon is expected to use its technological skills to upgrade Whole Foods with its customer analytics and “click and collect” grocery model.

Grocers with highly sustainable dividends

Ranking*CompanyTickerDividend Sustainability RatingMarket Cap ($Bil)**Dividend Yield Points
1Wal-MartWMT-NHighest229.12.710
2Loblaw Cos.L-THighest29.01.510
3Metro Inc.MRU-THighest9.91.510
4CostcoCOST-NHighest69.91.310
5North West Co.NWC-TAbove Average1.649

Source: Dividend Advisor

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements. **Market cap is in native currency

