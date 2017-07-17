What are we looking for?

We are looking for high quality U.S. small cap stocks that might slip under your radar.

The screen

We screened our U.S. stocks universe, including American depositary receipts, with the following criteria:

A market capitalization of more than $500-million (U.S.) but less than $2-billion;

An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) greater than 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);

A positive EPI change over the last 12 and 24 months;

A return on capital greater than 12 per cent;

A positive return on capital change over the past 12 and 24 months;

A positive sales growth over the past 12 and 24 months;

A free-cash-flow-to-capital ratio of 5 per cent or higher. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flow, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A positive figure is good, 5 per cent and above is excellent;

A debt-to-equity ratio of less than 1.0;

A positive three-month price performance.

