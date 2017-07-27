Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Clayton

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian dividend stocks set to rise alongside the loonie.

The screen

Rising interest rates, Canada’s strong economy and U.S. political uncertainty should continue to lift the loonie. The trend will benefit importers, if few others. Today’s search starts with Canadian stocks set to profit from a rising dollar – either because of their heavy foreign supply chains, or their U.S. and international travel offerings.

Select Canadian dividend stocks

Ranking *CompanyTickerDividend Sustainability RatingMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)Dividend Yield (%)Points
1Canadian TireCTC.A-THighest10,320.21.810
2North West Co.NWC-TAbove Average1,483.34.29
3Andrew PellerADW.A-TAbove Average473.31.79
4WestJet AirlinesWJA-TAbove Average2,819.92.38
5Leon's FurnitureLNF-TAbove Average1,281.32.77
6Reitmans (Canada) Ltd.RET.A-TAverage282.14.46

 Source: Dividend Advisor

* Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

