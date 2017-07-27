What are we looking for?
Canadian dividend stocks set to rise alongside the loonie.
The screen
Rising interest rates, Canada’s strong economy and U.S. political uncertainty should continue to lift the loonie. The trend will benefit importers, if few others. Today’s search starts with Canadian stocks set to profit from a rising dollar – either because of their heavy foreign supply chains, or their U.S. and international travel offerings.
Select Canadian dividend stocks
|Ranking *
|Company
|Ticker
|Dividend Sustainability Rating
|Market Cap. ($ Mil.)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|Points
|1
|Canadian Tire
|CTC.A-T
|Highest
|10,320.2
|1.8
|10
|2
|North West Co.
|NWC-T
|Above Average
|1,483.3
|4.2
|9
|3
|Andrew Peller
|ADW.A-T
|Above Average
|473.3
|1.7
|9
|4
|WestJet Airlines
|WJA-T
|Above Average
|2,819.9
|2.3
|8
|5
|Leon's Furniture
|LNF-T
|Above Average
|1,281.3
|2.7
|7
|6
|Reitmans (Canada) Ltd.
|RET.A-T
|Average
|282.1
|4.4
|6
Source: Dividend Advisor
