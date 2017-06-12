Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

A diversified mix of the highest dividend payers in Canada.

The screen

For many investors, dividends make up an important part of their income. For equity markets, dividends have also been responsible for a significant portion of equity returns over all. Over the past 10 years ended May 31, 2017, for example, the S&P/TSX composite index has increased by 9.2 per cent (0.88 per cent annualized). Including reinvested dividends, the S&P/TSX composite total return index has posted a gain of 46.4 per cent (3.88 per cent annualized). Going back to Jan. 31, 1956, the earliest month-end available for the index, the S&P/TSX composite has since risen 2,820 per cent (5.65 per cent annualized) compared with 20,260 per cent (9.05 per cent annualized) when including reinvested dividends.

Canadian dividend darlings

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)Total Dividends ($Mil)EPS Payout (%)CF Payout (%)3M EPS Revision (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T135.7 5,070.6 45.838.02.93.7
2Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T118.8 4,433.3 44.928.21.83.7
3Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T92.1 3,654.1 46.730.20.84.0
4BCE Inc.BCE-T54.3 2,581.7 84.935.9-3.74.8
5TransCanada Corp.TRP-T54.7 2,167.5 87.442.40.74.0
6Suncor Energy Inc.SU-T68.7 2,135.7 65.823.311.03.1
7Cdn National RailwayCNR-T79.9 1,249.4 32.423.02.21.6
8Telus Corp.T-T26.6 1,163.6 71.429.70.04.4
9Rogers CommunicationsRCI.B-T32.3 988.4 57.524.34.43.1
10Fortis Inc.FTS-T18.8 664.9 64.825.1-1.23.5
11Agrium Inc. AGU-T17.0 651.4 69.234.2-4.13.8
12Magna Intl. Inc. MG-T23.6 564.2 19.012.54.32.4
13Hydro One Ltd.H-T14.1 523.6 74.933.1-3.33.7
14Potash Corp. of Sask. POT-T18.4 453.2 64.027.825.02.5
15Emera Inc.EMA-T10.3 441.2 79.028.1-0.24.3

