For many investors, dividends make up an important part of their income. For equity markets, dividends have also been responsible for a significant portion of equity returns over all. Over the past 10 years ended May 31, 2017, for example, the S&P/TSX composite index has increased by 9.2 per cent (0.88 per cent annualized). Including reinvested dividends, the S&P/TSX composite total return index has posted a gain of 46.4 per cent (3.88 per cent annualized). Going back to Jan. 31, 1956, the earliest month-end available for the index, the S&P/TSX composite has since risen 2,820 per cent (5.65 per cent annualized) compared with 20,260 per cent (9.05 per cent annualized) when including reinvested dividends.
Canadian dividend darlings
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Bil)
|Total Dividends ($Mil)
|EPS Payout (%)
|CF Payout (%)
|3M EPS Revision (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|135.7
| 5,070.6
|45.8
|38.0
|2.9
|3.7
|2
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|118.8
| 4,433.3
|44.9
|28.2
|1.8
|3.7
|3
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|92.1
| 3,654.1
|46.7
|30.2
|0.8
|4.0
|4
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|54.3
| 2,581.7
|84.9
|35.9
|-3.7
|4.8
|5
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|54.7
| 2,167.5
|87.4
|42.4
|0.7
|4.0
|6
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|68.7
| 2,135.7
|65.8
|23.3
|11.0
|3.1
|7
|Cdn National Railway
|CNR-T
|79.9
| 1,249.4
|32.4
|23.0
|2.2
|1.6
|8
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|26.6
| 1,163.6
|71.4
|29.7
|0.0
|4.4
|9
|Rogers Communications
|RCI.B-T
|32.3
| 988.4
|57.5
|24.3
|4.4
|3.1
|10
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|18.8
| 664.9
|64.8
|25.1
|-1.2
|3.5
|11
|Agrium Inc.
|AGU-T
|17.0
| 651.4
|69.2
|34.2
|-4.1
|3.8
|12
|Magna Intl. Inc.
|MG-T
|23.6
| 564.2
|19.0
|12.5
|4.3
|2.4
|13
|Hydro One Ltd.
|H-T
|14.1
| 523.6
|74.9
|33.1
|-3.3
|3.7
|14
|Potash Corp. of Sask.
|POT-T
|18.4
| 453.2
|64.0
|27.8
|25.0
|2.5
|15
|Emera Inc.
|EMA-T
|10.3
| 441.2
|79.0
|28.1
|-0.2
|4.3
