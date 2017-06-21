What are we looking for?
Short-term earnings growth combined with long-term earnings consistency.
The screen
By combining short-term growth with consistency, my aim is to uncover stocks that might have improved chances of weathering a downturn despite the short-term increase in stock price. I used Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy that ranks stocks based on:
Stocks with short- and long-term earnings appeal
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Morningstar Sector
|Market Cap. ($ Mil.)
|Earnings Variability
|9M Price Change (%)
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|Next Quarter Earnings Momentum (%)
|D/E Rel. to Sector Median
|Trailing 4Q EPS ($)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|Financial Services
|94,767.1
|1.7
|13.4
|2.0
|0.7
|1.00
|6.5
|3.9
|2
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|Financial Services
|18,594.5
|2.4
|17.1
|3.2
|-0.4
|0.01
|5.2
|4.3
|3
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL.A-T
|Consumer Cyclical
|1,981.1
|4.9
|45.3
|4.4
|-0.6
|0.49
|2.6
|3.1
|4
|Stantec Inc.
|STN-T
|Industrials
|3,690.7
|3.7
|4.8
|0.6
|5.8
|1.00
|1.7
|1.5
|5
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|Financial Services
|120,271.1
|3.8
|11.8
|3.0
|1.6
|0.87
|5.2
|3.7
|6
|WSP Global Inc.
|WSP-T
|Industrials
|5,364.6
|7.1
|26.9
|6.5
|0.1
|0.78
|2.9
|2.9
|7
|Calian Group Ltd.
|CGY-T
|Industrials
|199.4
|5.5
|12.6
|3.9
|-2.7
|0.00
|2.0
|4.3
|8
|Evertz Technologies
|ET-T
|Technology
|1,363.4
|9.1
|7.3
|20.6
|1.1
|0.15
|0.9
|4.0
|9
|Magna Int'l Inc.
|MG-T
|Consumer Cyclical
|22,435.7
|7.3
|4.8
|5.4
|2.0
|0.36
|7.3
|2.5
|10
|Winpak Ltd.
|WPK-T
|Consumer Cyclical
|3,766.8
|8.4
|32.2
|0.9
|2.4
|0.00
|2.2
|0.2
Source: Morningstar Canada
