These stocks represent a strategy that mixes strength and longevity

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Short-term earnings growth combined with long-term earnings consistency.

The screen

By combining short-term growth with consistency, my aim is to uncover stocks that might have improved chances of weathering a downturn despite the short-term increase in stock price. I used Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy that ranks stocks based on:

Stocks with short- and long-term earnings appeal

RankCompanySymbolMorningstar SectorMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)Earnings Variability9M Price Change (%)Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)Next Quarter Earnings Momentum (%)D/E Rel. to Sector MedianTrailing 4Q EPS ($)Dividend Yield (%)
1Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-TFinancial Services94,767.11.713.42.00.71.006.53.9
2National Bank of CanadaNA-TFinancial Services18,594.52.417.13.2-0.40.015.24.3
3Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A-TConsumer Cyclical1,981.14.945.34.4-0.60.492.63.1
4Stantec Inc.STN-TIndustrials3,690.73.74.80.65.81.001.71.5
5Toronto-Dominion BankTD-TFinancial Services120,271.13.811.83.01.60.875.23.7
6WSP Global Inc.WSP-TIndustrials5,364.67.126.96.50.10.782.92.9
7Calian Group Ltd.CGY-TIndustrials199.45.512.63.9-2.70.002.04.3
8Evertz TechnologiesET-TTechnology1,363.49.17.320.61.10.150.94.0
9Magna Int'l Inc.MG-TConsumer Cyclical22,435.77.34.85.42.00.367.32.5
10Winpak Ltd.WPK-TConsumer Cyclical3,766.88.432.20.92.40.002.20.2

Source: Morningstar Canada

