Thirteen U.S. small-cap stocks that look poised to outperform Add to ...

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

U.S.-listed small-cap stocks that look poised to outperform.

Over the long-term, small-cap stocks should outperform their large-cap counterparts since investors demand a higher level of return to justify the higher risk that goes along with owning small caps. However, over the past five years, large-cap stocks making up the S&P 500 have had a nearly identical performance to the small-cap constituents of the Russell 2000 index.

U.S.-listed small caps that appear set to outperform

RankCompanyTickerAnalyst Consensus Rec.Market Cap. ($M)P/E (This Yr's Estim.)D/E Ratio4 Wk Price Performance Dividend Yield
1FabrinetFN-NStrong Buy$1,674.212.80.1222.6%0.0%
2Orbotech Ltd.ORBK-QStrong Buy$1,734.113.80.1111.3%0.0%
3Tower Semiconductor Ltd.TSEM-QStrong Buy$2,663.713.80.4713.7%0.0%
4State National Co.SNC-QStrong Buy$758.315.60.148.8%1.3%
5Perficient Inc.PRFT-QStrong Buy$663.515.10.116.8%0.0%
6The Hackett Group Inc.HCKT-QStrong Buy$475.416.00.098.5%1.8%
7Hooker Furniture Corp.HOFT-QStrong Buy$498.815.60.2313.2%1.1%
8BGC Partners Inc.BGCP-QStrong Buy$3,761.013.61.2510.2%5.5%
9NMI Holdings Inc.NMIH-QStrong Buy$699.316.30.308.3%0.0%
10BofI Holding Inc.BOFI-QStrong Buy$1,550.511.91.318.4%0.0%
11AdvanSix Inc.ASIX-NStrong Buy$1,036.017.21.0817.0%0.0%
12Unifi Inc.UFI-NStrong Buy$539.219.00.386.5%0.0%
13United Community FinclUCFC-QStrong Buy$430.316.91.256.9%1.4%

Source: Recognia

