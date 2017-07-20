What are we looking for?
U.S.-listed small-cap stocks that look poised to outperform.
Over the long-term, small-cap stocks should outperform their large-cap counterparts since investors demand a higher level of return to justify the higher risk that goes along with owning small caps. However, over the past five years, large-cap stocks making up the S&P 500 have had a nearly identical performance to the small-cap constituents of the Russell 2000 index.
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Analyst Consensus Rec.
|Market Cap. ($M)
|P/E (This Yr's Estim.)
|D/E Ratio
|4 Wk Price Performance
|Dividend Yield
|1
|Fabrinet
|FN-N
|Strong Buy
|$1,674.2
|12.8
|0.12
|22.6%
|0.0%
|2
|Orbotech Ltd.
|ORBK-Q
|Strong Buy
|$1,734.1
|13.8
|0.11
|11.3%
|0.0%
|3
|Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
|TSEM-Q
|Strong Buy
|$2,663.7
|13.8
|0.47
|13.7%
|0.0%
|4
|State National Co.
|SNC-Q
|Strong Buy
|$758.3
|15.6
|0.14
|8.8%
|1.3%
|5
|Perficient Inc.
|PRFT-Q
|Strong Buy
|$663.5
|15.1
|0.11
|6.8%
|0.0%
|6
|The Hackett Group Inc.
|HCKT-Q
|Strong Buy
|$475.4
|16.0
|0.09
|8.5%
|1.8%
|7
|Hooker Furniture Corp.
|HOFT-Q
|Strong Buy
|$498.8
|15.6
|0.23
|13.2%
|1.1%
|8
|BGC Partners Inc.
|BGCP-Q
|Strong Buy
|$3,761.0
|13.6
|1.25
|10.2%
|5.5%
|9
|NMI Holdings Inc.
|NMIH-Q
|Strong Buy
|$699.3
|16.3
|0.30
|8.3%
|0.0%
|10
|BofI Holding Inc.
|BOFI-Q
|Strong Buy
|$1,550.5
|11.9
|1.31
|8.4%
|0.0%
|11
|AdvanSix Inc.
|ASIX-N
|Strong Buy
|$1,036.0
|17.2
|1.08
|17.0%
|0.0%
|12
|Unifi Inc.
|UFI-N
|Strong Buy
|$539.2
|19.0
|0.38
|6.5%
|0.0%
|13
|United Community Fincl
|UCFC-Q
|Strong Buy
|$430.3
|16.9
|1.25
|6.9%
|1.4%
