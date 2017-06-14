What are we looking for?
U.S. information-technology companies that hew to our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.
The screen
In our analysis, my associate Allan Meyer and I started with U.S.-listed equities in the IT sector with a market capitalization of $100-billion (U.S.) or more, sorted from largest to smallest. We view market capitalization as a safety factor, larger companies tend to be more diversified and less volatile.
Report Typo/Error
Select information technology companies
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Bil U.S.)
|Dividend yield (%)
|Debt/Equity (%)
|Price/Earnings
|Earnings Momentum (%)
|FCF/EV (%)
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL-Q
|808.1
|1.6
|67.9
|15.4
|2.4
|6.5
|Alphabet Inc.
|GOOGL-Q
|687.5
|0.0
|2.8
|27.3
|0.7
|4.3
|Microsoft Corp.
|MSFT-Q
|555.5
|2.2
|74.3
|21.8
|3.8
|5.1
|Facebook Inc.
|FB-Q
|448.4
|0.0
|0.0
|28.9
|12.5
|2.6
|Alibaba Group
|BABA-N
|352.1
|0.0
|32.6
|30.4
|5.1
|0.1
|Visa Inc.
|V-N
|221.6
|0.7
|48.3
|25.6
|6.0
|2.3
|Oracle Corp.
|ORCL-N
|186.9
|1.7
|90.6
|16.0
|1.9
|7.5
|Intel Corp.
|INTC-Q
|171.8
|3.0
|38.2
|12.6
|4.4
|7.1
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|CSCO-Q
|158.1
|3.7
|45.0
|13.0
|1.3
|10.6
|IBM
|IBM-N
|142.9
|3.9
|231.1
|11.0
|0.2
|6.9
|Mastercard Inc.
|MA-N
|133.7
|0.7
|91.6
|27.1
|4.0
|3.2
|Broadcom Ltd.
|AVGO-Q
|102.3
|1.6
|72.2
|15.5
|9.3
|2.8
|Average
|330.7
|1.6
|66.2
|20.4
|4.3
|4.9
|Median
|204.2
|1.6
|58.1
|18.9
|3.9
|4.7
Source: Thomson Reuters, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story