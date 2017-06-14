Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Twelve IT stocks that score well for safety and value Add to ...

Sean Pugliese, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S. information-technology companies that hew to our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

In our analysis, my associate Allan Meyer and I started with U.S.-listed equities in the IT sector with a market capitalization of $100-billion (U.S.) or more, sorted from largest to smallest. We view market capitalization as a safety factor, larger companies tend to be more diversified and less volatile.

Select information technology companies

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Bil U.S.)Dividend yield (%)Debt/Equity (%)Price/EarningsEarnings Momentum (%)FCF/EV (%)
Apple Inc.AAPL-Q808.11.667.915.42.46.5
Alphabet Inc.GOOGL-Q687.50.02.827.30.74.3
Microsoft Corp.MSFT-Q555.52.274.321.83.85.1
Facebook Inc.FB-Q448.40.00.028.912.52.6
Alibaba Group BABA-N352.10.032.630.45.10.1
Visa Inc.V-N221.60.748.325.66.02.3
Oracle Corp.ORCL-N186.91.790.616.01.97.5
Intel Corp.INTC-Q171.83.038.212.64.47.1
Cisco Systems Inc.CSCO-Q158.13.745.013.01.310.6
IBM IBM-N142.93.9231.111.00.26.9
Mastercard Inc.MA-N133.70.791.627.14.03.2
Broadcom Ltd.AVGO-Q102.31.672.215.59.32.8
Average330.71.666.220.44.34.9
Median 204.21.658.118.93.94.7

Source: Thomson Reuters, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

