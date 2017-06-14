What are we looking for?

U.S. information-technology companies that hew to our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

In our analysis, my associate Allan Meyer and I started with U.S.-listed equities in the IT sector with a market capitalization of $100-billion (U.S.) or more, sorted from largest to smallest. We view market capitalization as a safety factor, larger companies tend to be more diversified and less volatile.