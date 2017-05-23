What are we looking for?
Value opportunities among Canada’s largest publicly traded companies.
The screen
Seeking to identify companies with low valuation metrics relative to peers is a foundational principle of value investing. Today’s screen includes the top 20 largest companies in Canada as ranked by market capitalization, as well as four key valuation metrics. These metrics are shown on a per-share basis and include:
Key metrics for Canada's largest
|Company
|Ticker
|GICS Sector Name
| Market Cap ($Mil)
|Recent Close ($)*
|Price to Earnings
|Price To Book Value
|Price To Cash Flow
|Dividend Yield
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|Financials
| 136,806.4
|93.02
|12.98
|1.92
|4.93
|3.4%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|Financials
| 117,219.1
|63.05
|13.06
|1.64
|3.27
|3.4%
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|Financials
| 90,716.8
|75.48
|12.77
|1.62
|N/A
|3.8%
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|Energy
| 87,684.2
|53.51
|53.82
|1.47
|17.44
|4.0%
|Canadian National Railway
|CNR-T
|Industrials
| 76,661.8
|101.24
|20.97
|5.15
|14.22
|1.5%
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|Energy
| 72,277.0
|43.30
|48.34
|1.59
|9.96
|2.7%
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|Financials
| 61,073.9
|93.66
|12.39
|1.43
|N/A
|3.6%
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|Energy
| 54,383.7
|62.71
|94.97
|2.23
|10.28
|3.5%
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|Telecom Svcs
| 54,272.1
|60.40
|18.37
|2.88
|8.14
|4.5%
|Brookfield Asset Mgmt
|BAM.A-T
|Financials
| 50,127.8
|50.71
|30.09
|1.36
|10.90
|1.5%
|Canadian Natural Resources
|CNQ-T
|Energy
| 46,739.5
|42.01
|335.97
|1.78
|10.29
|2.2%
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|Financials
| 46,532.5
|23.54
|15.09
|1.08
|2.66
|3.1%
|CIBC
|CM-T
|Financials
| 42,630.0
|106.66
|9.06
|1.74
|N/A
|4.5%
|Restaurant Brands
|QSR-T
|Cons. Disc.
| 37,500.4
|81.62
|81.81
|2.79
|20.39
|1.0%
|Alimentation Couche Tard
|ATD.B-T
|Cons. Staples
| 35,109.4
|61.61
|22.82
|4.46
|13.83
|0.0%
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|Financials
| 33,261.4
|33.72
|12.79
|1.50
|5.23
|4.1%
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|IMO-T
|Energy
| 33,234.4
|39.21
|12.83
|1.31
|14.33
|1.5%
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI.B-T
|Telecom Svcs
| 31,911.7
|61.90
|36.33
|5.97
|8.06
|3.1%
|Canadian Pacific Railway
|CP-T
|Industrials
| 30,847.2
|210.40
|20.98
|6.13
|14.14
|0.9%
|Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
|L-T
|Consumer Staples
| 30,577.6
|76.75
|30.99
|2.37
|9.91
|1.3%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
