Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Twenty bargain stocks among Canada’s blue chips Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ryan Gottschalk

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Value opportunities among Canada’s largest publicly traded companies.

The screen

Seeking to identify companies with low valuation metrics relative to peers is a foundational principle of value investing. Today’s screen includes the top 20 largest companies in Canada as ranked by market capitalization, as well as four key valuation metrics. These metrics are shown on a per-share basis and include:

Key metrics for Canada's largest

Company TickerGICS Sector Name Market Cap ($Mil) Recent Close ($)*Price to EarningsPrice To Book ValuePrice To Cash FlowDividend Yield
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-TFinancials 136,806.4 93.0212.981.924.933.4%
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-TFinancials 117,219.1 63.0513.061.643.273.4%
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-TFinancials 90,716.8 75.4812.771.62N/A3.8%
Enbridge Inc.ENB-TEnergy 87,684.2 53.5153.821.4717.444.0%
Canadian National RailwayCNR-TIndustrials 76,661.8 101.2420.975.1514.221.5%
Suncor Energy Inc.SU-TEnergy 72,277.0 43.3048.341.599.962.7%
Bank of MontrealBMO-TFinancials 61,073.9 93.6612.391.43N/A3.6%
TransCanada Corp.TRP-TEnergy 54,383.7 62.7194.972.2310.283.5%
BCE Inc.BCE-TTelecom Svcs 54,272.1 60.4018.372.888.144.5%
Brookfield Asset MgmtBAM.A-TFinancials 50,127.8 50.7130.091.3610.901.5%
Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ-TEnergy 46,739.5 42.01335.971.7810.292.2%
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-TFinancials 46,532.5 23.5415.091.082.663.1%
CIBCCM-TFinancials 42,630.0 106.669.061.74N/A4.5%
Restaurant BrandsQSR-TCons. Disc. 37,500.4 81.6281.812.7920.391.0%
Alimentation Couche TardATD.B-TCons. Staples 35,109.4 61.6122.824.4613.830.0%
Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-TFinancials 33,261.4 33.7212.791.505.234.1%
Imperial Oil Ltd.IMO-TEnergy 33,234.4 39.2112.831.3114.331.5%
Rogers Communications Inc.RCI.B-TTelecom Svcs 31,911.7 61.9036.335.978.063.1%
Canadian Pacific RailwayCP-TIndustrials 30,847.2 210.4020.986.1314.140.9%
Loblaw Cos. Ltd.L-TConsumer Staples 30,577.6 76.7530.992.379.911.3%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

*Price close as of 19/05/2017

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular