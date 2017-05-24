What are we looking for?
Large U.S. names showing good short-term earnings growth that have surprised analysts.
The screen
Year to date, the S&P 500 total return index is up roughly 8 per cent, in a continued bull run that spans back to the post-housing crises in the United States. Some investors feel the U.S. market may be fully valued, while others feel the economic outlook continues to be positive. Arguments can be made for both sides. This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy that looks at the best combination of the following factors (considering both safety for the more bearish and growth for the bullish):
U.S. large caps with solid growth
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Latest Earnings Surprise (%)
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|Latest Reported EPS ($)
|1
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX-N
|Energy
| 201,335.1
|34.4
|286.5
|4.1
|2.15
|2
|Caterpillar Inc.
|CAT-N
|Industrials
| 61,054.3
|79.3
|18.8
|3.0
|4.05
|3
|Allstate Corp.
|ALL-N
|Financials
| 31,129.8
|47.6
|16.5
|1.7
|5.72
|4
|Deere & Co.
|DE-N
|Industrials
| 38,871.9
|29.6
|11.2
|2.0
|5.15
|5
|American Int'l Grp
|AIG-N
|Financials
| 57,555.3
|17.2
|19.8
|2.1
|4.18
|6
|Nvidia Corp.
|NVDA-Q
|IT
| 80,710.7
|20.8
|16.7
|0.4
|3.06
|7
|Activision Blizzard Inc.
|ATVI-Q
|IT
| 43,561.7
|51.2
|3.1
|0.5
|2.01
|8
|Pioneer Nat Resources
|PXD-N
|Energy
| 29,552.2
|16.5
|361.9
|0.0
|0.62
|9
|Crown Castle Int'l
|CCI-N
|Real Estate
| 36,896.4
|27.6
|9.2
|3.8
|1.36
|10
|Anthem Inc.
|ANTM-N
|Health Care
| 47,090.7
|18.6
|12.0
|1.5
|11.68
|11
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT-N
|Real Estate
| 54,711.5
|21.4
|8.7
|1.9
|2.23
|12
|MGM Resorts Intl.
|MGM-N
|Cons. Discr.
| 17,989.3
|48.6
|26.0
|1.4
|1.12
|13
|Monsanto Co.
|MON-N
|Materials
| 50,919.2
|5.8
|15.6
|1.9
|5.63
|14
|Dupont EI De Nemours
|DD-N
|Materials
| 67,056.3
|9.1
|10.6
|2.0
|3.65
|15
|PG&E Corp.
|PCG-N
|Utilities
| 33,807.8
|23.5
|6.4
|3.0
|3.99
|16
|Estee Lauder Cos.
|EL-N
|Cons. Staples
| 33,836.9
|23.8
|5.6
|1.5
|3.40
|17
|Humana Inc.
|HUM-N
|Health Care
| 33,088.5
|16.6
|12.3
|0.7
|10.59
|18
|General Motors
|GM-N
|Cons. Discr.
| 50,132.7
|11.6
|7.2
|4.6
|6.56
|19
|Southern Co.
|SO-N
|Utilities
| 49,809.5
|10.5
|2.8
|4.6
|2.99
|20
|Mondelez Int'l
|MDLZ-Q
|Cons. Staples
| 69,870.7
|4.3
|2.6
|1.7
|1.96
|21
|AT&T Inc.
|T-N
|Telecom. Svcs
| 235,529.9
|0.0
|0.7
|5.1
|2.85
|22
|Telephone and Data Systems
|TDS-N
|Telecom. Svcs
| 3,041.7
|79.4
|30.0
|2.2
|0.65
Source: Morningstar Canada
