Twenty-two U.S. large caps that have surprised analysts

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Large U.S. names showing good short-term earnings growth that have surprised analysts.

The screen

Year to date, the S&P 500 total return index is up roughly 8 per cent, in a continued bull run that spans back to the post-housing crises in the United States. Some investors feel the U.S. market may be fully valued, while others feel the economic outlook continues to be positive. Arguments can be made for both sides. This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy that looks at the best combination of the following factors (considering both safety for the more bearish and growth for the bullish):

U.S. large caps with solid growth

RankCompanySymbolSectorMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)Latest Earnings Surprise (%)Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)Dividend Yield (%)Latest Reported EPS ($)
1Chevron Corp.CVX-NEnergy 201,335.1 34.4286.54.12.15
2Caterpillar Inc.CAT-NIndustrials 61,054.3 79.318.83.04.05
3Allstate Corp.ALL-NFinancials 31,129.8 47.616.51.75.72
4Deere & Co.DE-NIndustrials 38,871.9 29.611.22.05.15
5American Int'l GrpAIG-NFinancials 57,555.3 17.219.82.14.18
6Nvidia Corp.NVDA-QIT 80,710.7 20.816.70.43.06
7Activision Blizzard Inc.ATVI-QIT 43,561.7 51.23.10.52.01
8Pioneer Nat ResourcesPXD-NEnergy 29,552.2 16.5361.90.00.62
9Crown Castle Int'lCCI-NReal Estate 36,896.4 27.69.23.81.36
10Anthem Inc.ANTM-NHealth Care 47,090.7 18.612.01.511.68
11American Tower Corp.AMT-NReal Estate 54,711.5 21.48.71.92.23
12MGM Resorts Intl.MGM-NCons. Discr. 17,989.3 48.626.01.41.12
13Monsanto Co.MON-NMaterials 50,919.2 5.815.61.95.63
14Dupont EI De NemoursDD-NMaterials 67,056.3 9.110.62.03.65
15PG&E Corp.PCG-NUtilities 33,807.8 23.56.43.03.99
16Estee Lauder Cos.EL-NCons. Staples 33,836.9 23.85.61.53.40
17Humana Inc.HUM-NHealth Care 33,088.5 16.612.30.710.59
18General MotorsGM-NCons. Discr. 50,132.7 11.67.24.66.56
19Southern Co.SO-NUtilities 49,809.5 10.52.84.62.99
20Mondelez Int'lMDLZ-QCons. Staples 69,870.7 4.32.61.71.96
21AT&T Inc.T-NTelecom. Svcs 235,529.9 0.00.75.12.85
22Telephone and Data SystemsTDS-NTelecom. Svcs 3,041.7 79.430.02.20.65

Source: Morningstar Canada

