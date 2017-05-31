Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

A portfolio of stocks with dividend yields higher than the sector median Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Slow-moving stocks yielding higher than the sector median.

The screen

This week, I used Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy for conservative investors who would rather receive income over price appreciation of the stock value. The strategy ranks stocks based on the following factors:

Stocks fit for a conservative portfolio

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar SectorMarket Cap. ($Mil)5Y Beta3Y Beta1Y Stand. Dev. of Rtns6M Stand. Dev. of RtnsYield Rel. to Sector Median (%)Payout Ratio on EPS (%)Payout Ratio on CF (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Chorus Aviation Inc.CHR-TIndustrials 904.1 0.690.9817.519.55.061.526.96.5
2Rogers Sugar Inc.RSI-TCons. Defensive 587.5 0.741.0116.013.54.375.047.55.8
3Supremex Inc.SXP-TBasic Materials 137.5 0.230.6823.119.55.040.331.65.0
4Telus Corp.T-TComms. Services 27,157.7 0.710.5710.49.42.271.431.94.3
5Brookfield Real EstateBRE-TReal Estate 152.7 0.430.3114.710.22.578.858.98.1
6Domtar Corp.UFS-T Materials 3,183.1 1.091.0025.623.54.661.920.84.6
7Agrium Inc. AGU-T Materials 17,343.9 0.660.4121.020.43.869.237.23.8
8First National FinancialFN-TFin. Services 1,508.8 0.970.6827.322.54.264.353.87.4
9Western Forest ProductsWEF-T Materials 858.1 0.700.1225.526.83.734.820.83.7
10North West Company Inc.NWC-TCons. Defensive 1,565.6 -0.10-0.3119.817.82.574.044.04.0
11Mediagrif InteractiveMDF-TTechnology 222.6 0.410.6118.214.42.734.527.42.7
12CIBCCM-TFin. Services 42,078.4 1.061.0211.211.91.647.238.44.8
13CI Financial Corp.CIX-TFin. Services 7,134.9 0.740.6615.414.42.165.158.65.2
14Dorel Industries Inc.DII.B-TCons. Cyclical 1,125.4 0.700.6425.929.23.448.243.54.7
15Calian Group Ltd.CGY-TIndustrials 202.6 0.541.0319.518.02.858.344.84.2
16Suncor Energy Inc.SU-TEnergy 71,158.6 1.021.1021.617.73.065.826.43.0
17Power Financial Corp.PWF-TFin. Services 23,060.6 1.001.0614.514.31.953.316.05.1
18ZCL Composites Inc.ZCL-TEnergy 387.2 1.491.5327.430.93.863.247.53.8
19Rocky Mountain DealersRME-TIndustrials 193.8 0.690.9926.625.23.248.444.14.6

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular