Nineteen slow-moving stocks fit for a conservative investor

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Slow-moving stocks yielding higher than the sector median.

The screen

This week, I used Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy for conservative investors who would rather receive income over price appreciation of the stock value. The strategy ranks stocks based on the following factors:

Stocks fit for a conservative portfolio

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar SectorMarket Cap. ($Mil)5Y Beta3Y Beta1Y Stand. Dev. of Rtns6M Stand. Dev. of RtnsYield Rel. to Sector Median (%)Payout Ratio on EPS (%)Payout Ratio on CF (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Chorus Aviation Inc.CHR-TIndustrials 904.1 0.690.9817.519.55.061.526.96.5
2Rogers Sugar Inc.RSI-TCons. Defensive 587.5 0.741.0116.013.54.375.047.55.8
3Supremex Inc.SXP-TBasic Materials 137.5 0.230.6823.119.55.040.331.65.0
4Telus Corp.T-TComms. Services 27,157.7 0.710.5710.49.42.271.431.94.3
5Brookfield Real EstateBRE-TReal Estate 152.7 0.430.3114.710.22.578.858.98.1
6Domtar Corp.UFS-T Materials 3,183.1 1.091.0025.623.54.661.920.84.6
7Agrium Inc. AGU-T Materials 17,343.9 0.660.4121.020.43.869.237.23.8
8First National FinancialFN-TFin. Services 1,508.8 0.970.6827.322.54.264.353.87.4
9Western Forest ProductsWEF-T Materials 858.1 0.700.1225.526.83.734.820.83.7
10North West Company Inc.NWC-TCons. Defensive 1,565.6 -0.10-0.3119.817.82.574.044.04.0
11Mediagrif InteractiveMDF-TTechnology 222.6 0.410.6118.214.42.734.527.42.7
12CIBCCM-TFin. Services 42,078.4 1.061.0211.211.91.647.238.44.8
13CI Financial Corp.CIX-TFin. Services 7,134.9 0.740.6615.414.42.165.158.65.2
14Dorel Industries Inc.DII.B-TCons. Cyclical 1,125.4 0.700.6425.929.23.448.243.54.7
15Calian Group Ltd.CGY-TIndustrials 202.6 0.541.0319.518.02.858.344.84.2
16Suncor Energy Inc.SU-TEnergy 71,158.6 1.021.1021.617.73.065.826.43.0
17Power Financial Corp.PWF-TFin. Services 23,060.6 1.001.0614.514.31.953.316.05.1
18ZCL Composites Inc.ZCL-TEnergy 387.2 1.491.5327.430.93.863.247.53.8
19Rocky Mountain DealersRME-TIndustrials 193.8 0.690.9926.625.23.248.444.14.6

Source: Morningstar Canada

