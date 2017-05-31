What are we looking for?
Slow-moving stocks yielding higher than the sector median.
The screen
This week, I used Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy for conservative investors who would rather receive income over price appreciation of the stock value. The strategy ranks stocks based on the following factors:
Stocks fit for a conservative portfolio
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Morningstar Sector
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|5Y Beta
|3Y Beta
|1Y Stand. Dev. of Rtns
|6M Stand. Dev. of Rtns
|Yield Rel. to Sector Median (%)
|Payout Ratio on EPS (%)
|Payout Ratio on CF (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Chorus Aviation Inc.
|CHR-T
|Industrials
| 904.1
|0.69
|0.98
|17.5
|19.5
|5.0
|61.5
|26.9
|6.5
|2
|Rogers Sugar Inc.
|RSI-T
|Cons. Defensive
| 587.5
|0.74
|1.01
|16.0
|13.5
|4.3
|75.0
|47.5
|5.8
|3
|Supremex Inc.
|SXP-T
|Basic Materials
| 137.5
|0.23
|0.68
|23.1
|19.5
|5.0
|40.3
|31.6
|5.0
|4
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|Comms. Services
| 27,157.7
|0.71
|0.57
|10.4
|9.4
|2.2
|71.4
|31.9
|4.3
|5
|Brookfield Real Estate
|BRE-T
|Real Estate
| 152.7
|0.43
|0.31
|14.7
|10.2
|2.5
|78.8
|58.9
|8.1
|6
|Domtar Corp.
|UFS-T
| Materials
| 3,183.1
|1.09
|1.00
|25.6
|23.5
|4.6
|61.9
|20.8
|4.6
|7
|Agrium Inc.
|AGU-T
| Materials
| 17,343.9
|0.66
|0.41
|21.0
|20.4
|3.8
|69.2
|37.2
|3.8
|8
|First National Financial
|FN-T
|Fin. Services
| 1,508.8
|0.97
|0.68
|27.3
|22.5
|4.2
|64.3
|53.8
|7.4
|9
|Western Forest Products
|WEF-T
| Materials
| 858.1
|0.70
|0.12
|25.5
|26.8
|3.7
|34.8
|20.8
|3.7
|10
|North West Company Inc.
|NWC-T
|Cons. Defensive
| 1,565.6
|-0.10
|-0.31
|19.8
|17.8
|2.5
|74.0
|44.0
|4.0
|11
|Mediagrif Interactive
|MDF-T
|Technology
| 222.6
|0.41
|0.61
|18.2
|14.4
|2.7
|34.5
|27.4
|2.7
|12
|CIBC
|CM-T
|Fin. Services
| 42,078.4
|1.06
|1.02
|11.2
|11.9
|1.6
|47.2
|38.4
|4.8
|13
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|Fin. Services
| 7,134.9
|0.74
|0.66
|15.4
|14.4
|2.1
|65.1
|58.6
|5.2
|14
|Dorel Industries Inc.
|DII.B-T
|Cons. Cyclical
| 1,125.4
|0.70
|0.64
|25.9
|29.2
|3.4
|48.2
|43.5
|4.7
|15
|Calian Group Ltd.
|CGY-T
|Industrials
| 202.6
|0.54
|1.03
|19.5
|18.0
|2.8
|58.3
|44.8
|4.2
|16
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|Energy
| 71,158.6
|1.02
|1.10
|21.6
|17.7
|3.0
|65.8
|26.4
|3.0
|17
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|Fin. Services
| 23,060.6
|1.00
|1.06
|14.5
|14.3
|1.9
|53.3
|16.0
|5.1
|18
|ZCL Composites Inc.
|ZCL-T
|Energy
| 387.2
|1.49
|1.53
|27.4
|30.9
|3.8
|63.2
|47.5
|3.8
|19
|Rocky Mountain Dealers
|RME-T
|Industrials
| 193.8
|0.69
|0.99
|26.6
|25.2
|3.2
|48.4
|44.1
|4.6
Source: Morningstar Canada
