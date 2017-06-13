Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ryan Gottschalk

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Large-cap North American companies that exhibit growth characteristics across a series of profitability metrics and analyst estimates.

The screen

Today’s screen looks at companies headquartered in either Canada or the United States with a market capitalization of at least $1-billion (U.S.). Each company in our screen must have at least seven analysts covering the stock – an indicator of the overall size and attention garnered by the company. Next, two of Thomson Reuters’ proprietary StarMine models are shown – the Analyst Revisions model, which gives a ranking (out of 100) based on the changes in analyst sentiment for price and estimate targets, and the Earnings Quality ranking, which measures the sustainability of a company’s revenue stream. In both cases, we are looking for a ranking of at least 75.

Companies with strong profitability metrics

Company TickerMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)Recent Price Close ($ Local Currency)No. of Analysts Analyst Revisions Model RankEarnings Quality RankEPS - Predicted SurpriseFwd EPS 5Y Growth*Trailing EPS 5Y Growth*
Advanced Energy IndustriesAEIS-Q3,10878.15787910.1%13.5%47.9%
Align Technology Inc.ALGN-Q11,520143.411396950.5%15.0%22.8%
Applied Materials Inc.AMAT-Q47,64944.342396980.2%19.7%62.5%
Arista Networks Inc.ANET-N10,784149.762776991.1%11.4%61.7%
Baxter Int'l Inc.BAX-N31,07157.151694880.5%10.1%19.2%
Canfor Corp.CFP-T1,89218.98681790.1%12.0%32.0%
Childrens Place Inc.PLCE-Q1,902107.701087960.1%11.3%16.2%
Dave & Buster's Ent. Inc.PLAY-Q2,88069.44979760.9%11.0%81.1%
Dollarama Inc.DOL-T10,580124.061682820.1%10.3%17.3%
Gartner Inc.IT-N10,801119.441197970.0%11.1%10.7%
Kinaxis Inc.KXS-T1,53781.881381950.0%15.3%20.1%
Lam Research Corp.LRCX-Q24,924154.512096970.3%15.9%43.1%
Masco Corp.MAS-N11,95137.422476790.9%11.9%68.0%
Nutrisystem Inc.NTRI-Q1,44048.15784950.1%14.8%146.3%
Thor Industries Inc.THO-N5,461103.841191780.4%10.9%24.9%
Ulta Beauty Inc.ULTA-Q18,673301.022480930.3%13.3%24.5%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

*Annualized growth rates

