What are we looking for?
Large-cap North American companies that exhibit growth characteristics across a series of profitability metrics and analyst estimates.
The screen
Today’s screen looks at companies headquartered in either Canada or the United States with a market capitalization of at least $1-billion (U.S.). Each company in our screen must have at least seven analysts covering the stock – an indicator of the overall size and attention garnered by the company. Next, two of Thomson Reuters’ proprietary StarMine models are shown – the Analyst Revisions model, which gives a ranking (out of 100) based on the changes in analyst sentiment for price and estimate targets, and the Earnings Quality ranking, which measures the sustainability of a company’s revenue stream. In both cases, we are looking for a ranking of at least 75.
Report Typo/Error
Companies with strong profitability metrics
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Recent Price Close ($ Local Currency)
|No. of Analysts
|Analyst Revisions Model Rank
|Earnings Quality Rank
|EPS - Predicted Surprise
|Fwd EPS 5Y Growth*
|Trailing EPS 5Y Growth*
|Advanced Energy Industries
|AEIS-Q
|3,108
|78.15
|7
|87
|91
|0.1%
|13.5%
|47.9%
|Align Technology Inc.
|ALGN-Q
|11,520
|143.41
|13
|96
|95
|0.5%
|15.0%
|22.8%
|Applied Materials Inc.
|AMAT-Q
|47,649
|44.34
|23
|96
|98
|0.2%
|19.7%
|62.5%
|Arista Networks Inc.
|ANET-N
|10,784
|149.76
|27
|76
|99
|1.1%
|11.4%
|61.7%
|Baxter Int'l Inc.
|BAX-N
|31,071
|57.15
|16
|94
|88
|0.5%
|10.1%
|19.2%
|Canfor Corp.
|CFP-T
|1,892
|18.98
|6
|81
|79
|0.1%
|12.0%
|32.0%
|Childrens Place Inc.
|PLCE-Q
|1,902
|107.70
|10
|87
|96
|0.1%
|11.3%
|16.2%
|Dave & Buster's Ent. Inc.
|PLAY-Q
|2,880
|69.44
|9
|79
|76
|0.9%
|11.0%
|81.1%
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|10,580
|124.06
|16
|82
|82
|0.1%
|10.3%
|17.3%
|Gartner Inc.
|IT-N
|10,801
|119.44
|11
|97
|97
|0.0%
|11.1%
|10.7%
|Kinaxis Inc.
|KXS-T
|1,537
|81.88
|13
|81
|95
|0.0%
|15.3%
|20.1%
|Lam Research Corp.
|LRCX-Q
|24,924
|154.51
|20
|96
|97
|0.3%
|15.9%
|43.1%
|Masco Corp.
|MAS-N
|11,951
|37.42
|24
|76
|79
|0.9%
|11.9%
|68.0%
|Nutrisystem Inc.
|NTRI-Q
|1,440
|48.15
|7
|84
|95
|0.1%
|14.8%
|146.3%
|Thor Industries Inc.
|THO-N
|5,461
|103.84
|11
|91
|78
|0.4%
|10.9%
|24.9%
|Ulta Beauty Inc.
|ULTA-Q
|18,673
|301.02
|24
|80
|93
|0.3%
|13.3%
|24.5%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story