Pier 1 Imports slumps 30%; rivals also drop as holiday optimism disappears

Pier 1 Imports Inc's stock lost nearly a third of its value on Thursday and its main competitors' shares also fell after the furniture and home decorations retailer warned the holiday shopping season was not going well.
Shares in the seller of wicker chairs and scented candles slumped 30 per cent and was on track for its deepest one-day drop since 2009, while rival Williams-Sonoma Inc fell 3.25 per cent, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc dipped 2.7 per cent and At Home Group declined 1.3 per cent.
Pointing to a strong labour market and rising home prices, many U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers have been cautiously optimistic that consumers would spend more this holiday shopping season than in recent years.
Pier 1 said in its quarterly report late on Wednesday that holiday shopping got off to a strong start on Black Friday on Nov. 24, helped by strong promotions.
"However, overall trends dropped considerably during the first two weeks of December," warned Chief Executive Alasdair James in a news release. "We have adjusted our promotional plans for the remainder of the holiday season."
Reflecting the "current tone and volatility of business," Pier 1 slashed its fiscal 2018 non-GAAP adjusted earnings-per-share forecast to between 17 cents and 25 cents, down from previous guidance of between 38 cents and 48 cents.
Pier 1's dismal outlook reflects surging competition between sellers of home goods, including online sellers Wayfair Inc and Overstock.com Inc, analysts said. Home decor superstore At Home Group, which held an initial public offering last year, has added to that pressure, and Amazon.com Inc is also a major player in home decor, as it is in other retail sectors.
"That's leading some retailers to have challenges getting traffic into stores, and it's been more pronounced over the past few quarters," said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez.
That has led Pier 1 and its competitors to offer nearly permanent discounts, which emaciate earnings. Typing "Bed Bath and Beyond" into a Google search bar on Thursday, the first word that autocompleted was "coupon."
"The problem is that you condition the customer not to buy anything at full price, and it becomes this vicious cycle," said Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨