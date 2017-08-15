The number of investors saying equity markets are overvalued rose to a record high of 46 per cent in August, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s monthly fund manager poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey, which polled 202 asset managers with $587-billion under management, was carried out between Aug. 4-10 and showed cash levels at a stubbornly high 4.9 per cent, whilst the allocation to equities fell to a net 36 per cent overweight.

European investors’ cash weighting rose to 5.3 per cent, the highest reading since March 2003.

BAML noted an “ominous inflection point” in the profit expectations indicator, with only a net 33 per cent of investors saying corporate profits would improve over the next 12 months. This was down 25 percentage points from January to the lowest level since November 2015.

The bank suggested this was a warning sign for equities over bonds, high yield over investment grade and cyclical sectors over defensive ones. “Further deterioration is likely to cause risk-off trades,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist.

Expectations for faster global growth also fell to 35 per cent in August, down from 62 percent in January, and the outlook for corporate operating margins stalled.

However, the percentage of investors expecting a ’Goldilocks’ scenario of above-trend growth and below-trend inflation rose 6 percentage points to 42 per cent, a record high.

This could be linked to the fact that U.S. inflation has remained subdued.

The U.S. consumer price index edged up just 0.1 per cent last month after it was unchanged in June. The modest gain in consumer prices could worry Federal Reserve officials who have largely viewed the retreat in inflation as temporary.

In a new question, 43 per cent of those surveyed thought low inflation was structural.

U.S. stocks remained out of favour, with the allocation falling to a net 22 per cent underweight, the largest underweight since January 2008. The relative U.S. equity positioning versus the rest of the world was also the lowest since April 2007.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was picked as the “most crowded” trade for a fourth straight month, nominated by 31 per cent of poll respondents.

In contrast, the allocation to euro zone equities rose to a net 56 per cent overweight from a net 54 per cent last months. Emerging markets also remained in favor.

“Cash and overvaluation fears aside, fund manager survey positioning remains broadly pro-risk, pro-cyclical,” BAML said.

Some 22 per cent of respondents said the biggest tail risk remained a policy mistake by the Fed or the European Central Bank. North Korea, which stepped up its threatening rhetoric this month, was cited by 19 per cent.

Report Typo/Error