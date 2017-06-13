A record number of investors say equities are overvalued and three-quarters say internet stocks are expensive or in a bubble, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager poll showed on Tuesday, with tech-heavy Nasdaq deemed the most crowded trade.

The survey, which polled 210 asset managers with $596-billion under management, was carried out June 2-8, just ahead of a two-day rout in U.S. tech stocks led by Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet.

The Nasdaq Composite ended Monday down 0.5 per cent, extending Friday’s 1.8-per-cent fall. The sell-off was triggered by reports Apple was using slower modems in upcoming iPhones compared with those in rivals’ phones, and a bearish Goldman Sachs note on the mega-cap tech sector.

In the BAML poll, a net 44 per cent of investors said equities were overvalued, up from a net 37 pe rcent last month, and beating the previous record high set in 1999’s dotcom bubble.

Being long Nasdaq was seen as the most crowded trade for the second month in a row, cited by 38 per cent, up from 26 per cent in May.

Some 57 per cent said internet stocks were “expensive,” with 18 per cent describing them as “bubble-like.” A net 84 per cent of respondents said the U.S. was the most overvalued region for equities, a new all-time high.

Despite these concerns, investors raised their global tech sector allocation to a net 37 per cent overweight from last month’s 33 per cent overweight. Their overall U.S. equity allocation rose slightly to a net 15 per cent underweight from a net 17 per cent underweight last month.

The S&P 500’s technology sector has ballooned nearly 14 per cent since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January to its most expensive since early 2008 in terms of price to earnings expectations.

“Market vulnerability to profit weakness is very high, with investors’ perception of excess valuation coinciding with high global profit expectations,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at BAML.

A net 47 per cent of investors said global monetary policy was too stimulative, the highest since April 2011.

But in contrast to the 1999 bubble, BAML detected less irrational exuberance, as cash levels rose to 5 per cent from last month’s 4.9 per cent, remaining above the 10-year average of 4.5 per cent.

European and emerging market equities were viewed as undervalued by a net 18 per cent and a net 48 per cent respectively. However, the allocation to eurozone equities is near two-year highs at a net 58 per cent overweight.

“It leaves sentiment reported on Europe continuing to look very bullish, which may provide a headwind to renewed outperformance for European stocks,” said Ronan Carr, European equity strategist. European stocks are up around 7 per cent year-to-date.

Chinese credit tightening ranked as the top tail risk for the second straight month, chosen by 31 per cent of poll participants. Eighteen percent selected a crash in global bond markets.

