Watch for tax-loss selling, and then buying opportunities, in these TSX stocks

DOUG TAYLOR
Canaccord Genuity
Special to The Globe and Mail
Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Canaccord Genuity. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

While broad indices remain near recent highs, there have been pockets of weakness, which may see pressure from tax-loss selling. The S&P/TSX composite index is, as of November 15, up 3.9 per cent. The strong overall performance this year was broad-based, with particularly strong performance in consumer discretionary, industrials, telecom and IT. Energy was the only sector to decline overall.

We believe that strong broad-based performance could mean more acute pressure from tax-loss selling on stocks that have not fared as well.

