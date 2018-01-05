Canadian ETFs: The latest launches and terminations

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Inovestor Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

2017 was a historic year for the exchange-traded fund industry. Canadian ETFs generated record yearly net inflows and assets under management reached a new record high at the end of the year. Eleven ETF providers joined the industry in 2017, with the number of Canadian ETFs now exceeding 600.

Most of the new competitors are mutual fund providers, looking for their share of the booming market. The number of new entrants is expected to accelerate in 2018. An asset manager has already filed to issue its first suite of ETFs. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc., a privately-owned investment manager, has filed a preliminary prospectus for two dividend growth ETFs. Other asset managers are likely to join the game by issuing ETF series of their popular funds, as did PIMCO Canada, Equium Capital Management Inc. and Arrow Capital Management Inc. in the last quarter of 2017.

Unfortunately, not all new players were able to establish themselves. For instance, Excel Funds, known for its emerging markets funds, entered the industry in May 2017 with two global multi-asset ETFs, but they did not appeal to investors. In September, Sun Life Global Investments announced that it will acquire Excel Funds and the acquisition will be finalized in January. Another acquisition is in the pipeline: Evolve Funds announced that it will take over Sphere Investment Management's ETFs, effective on or about January 12, 2018.

