Canadian ETFs: The latest launches and terminations

The ETF industry started the year with a variety of new products. Mackenzie Investments introduced traditional index ETFs to their product line, while Vanguard Canada launched three new asset allocation ETFs with conservative, balanced and growth strategies. Thematic ETFs that cover hot topics in the investment industry are also among the new launches.

Harvest Portfolios launched the first blockchain ETF in Canada, the Blockchain Technologies ETF, which tracks the Harvest Blockchain Technologies Index. The index is designed to track the performance of issuers in the large cap blockchain segment and issuers in the emerging blockchain segment exposed to the development and implementation of the technologies in North America. Harvest Portfolios is not the only provider looking into blockchain ETFs. Evolve Funds and First Trust Portfolios have filed preliminary prospectus to launch ETFs focusing on blockchain companies with Canadian regulators.

